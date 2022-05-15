Selena Gomez was joined by musical guest Post Malone for her Saturday Night Live hosting debut

Selena Gomez Jokes About Her Dating Life During Inaugural SNL Hosting Gig: 'I Will Take Anyone'

Selena Gomez brought the laughs during her first-ever Saturday Night Live hosting stint.

The singer, 29, hosted the late-night comedy sketch series over the weekend, where she opened the show with a monologue that poked fun at her relationship status.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"One reason I've been very happy to host is because I'm single," Gomez said. "And I've heard SNL is a great place to find romance."

Noting how stars among the likes of Emma Stone and Scarlett Johansson met their significant others thanks to the series, Gomez also jokingly teased that SNL brought together Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson.

The "Who Says" singer then explained that she has no interest in dating apps, adding, "I just want to put it out into the universe that I'm manifesting love. I would like to say that I'm looking for my soulmate, but at this point I will take anyone."

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Selena Gomez, Post Malone Episode 1825 -- Pictured: Host Selena Gomez during the monologue on Saturday, May 14, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

SNL cast members Kyle Mooney, James Austin Johnson, and Punkie Johnson then appeared onstage, looking for a shot at love with Gomez ... to no avail.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Elsewhere in her opening monologue, Gomez also revealed that she asked one of her "oldest friends" Miley Cyrus for advice on hosting the show.

Doing an impression of the "Wrecking Ball" musician, Gomez mimicked Cyrus, 29, and said that she told her: "Just be yourself, and have fun."

"I was like, 'Miley, is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you on the show?' And she was like, 'Hell yeah, I'm Miley Cyrus,'" Gomez continued.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Later in the show, Gomez starred in an array of sketches, including one centering on Bratz dolls and another focusing on a theater group putting on a preview performance of A Storm Within, though each of the main cast was out with COVID and their roles had to be filled in by their unprepared understudies.

Steve Martin, Gomez's Only Murders in the Building costar, also made an appearance in one pre-taped sketch, playing Archie Gizmo, the inventor of the whoopee cushion.

Gomez's SNL episode also saw musical guest Post Malone perform two songs during the night — "Cooped Up" and "Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol."

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez Says She is "Thrilled" to Be Turning 30 This Year

While this weekend marked Gomez's first time hosting SNL, it's not her first time on the show.

She appeared as the musical guest on a 2016 episode hosted by professional fighter Rhonda Rousey, which shortly followed the release of her 2015 album Revival.

During that episode, Gomez performed a medley of "Good for You" and "Same Old Love" before later returning to the stage for "Hands to Myself."

In a series of promotional videos released ahead of Gomez's hosting gig, she and Malone joked with each other and SNL stars Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant about this weekend's episode.

"Two pop stars and two comedy actors," Bryant said in the first clip, referring to Gomez and the "Circles" musician, as well as herself and Yang, respectively. "I'm actually also an actor," quipped Gomez. "And I'm not really a pop star," Post Malone corrected. "And I prefer drama," added Yang.

Bryant, offended, responded, "Okay, well I didn't know you were also a bunch of divas! Rude."

To round out Saturday's episode, other sketches included a comedic take on guidance counselors as well as a classic fairytale gone wrong.

Upon the announcement of Gomez's hosting slot on SNL, the Revelación singer posted on Instagram to celebrate the achievement. "Mom... I think I've made it," she wrote in the post's caption. "So grateful and excited. See you May 14!!!"