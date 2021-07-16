Selena Gomez Hilariously Roasts Herself Using Viral Sound from Old Interview: 'You're Not Cool Bro'

Selena Gomez got jokes!

On Thursday, the singer, 28, shared a silly TikTok where she's holding a colorful wig as she mouths a viral sound from a past interview on a red carpet when she was still on Disney Channel.

"I've got a little blue going on. I don't know, I like a little edge and a little pop in my hair so I wanted to add something different, especially for the Teen Vogue party," Gomez lip-syncs the audio.

By Friday, the video — which she captioned "To my younger self: you're not cool bro" — had already racked up 4.5 million likes.

Fans joined in on the fun in the comments as they commended her for poking fun at herself.

"I LOVE THIS VIDEO WITH MY WHOLE HEART," wrote one fan.

"Y were everything come on now," added another.

"don't talk about young Sel like that! she was a trendsetter," wrote a third.

Gomez has recently been active on the video-sharing platform. Earlier this month she share a video of herself lip-syncing another viral video. (Gomez's clip racked up 11.2 million likes.)

Back in May, the singer shared a video of herself as a child singing along to Britney Spears' "Don't Go Knockin' on My Door."

In a recent interview, the songstress opened up about her relationship history, especially during her youth.

"I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed. I've been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships," she told Vogue Australia in late June.