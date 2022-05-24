Selena Gomez currently stars in Only Murders in the Building, with Season 2 premiering in June

Selena Gomez Reveals She's In the Studio Working on Her Next Album, Teases She's 'Open to a Tour'

New music from Selena Gomez may soon be on the horizon.

The Only Murders in the Building star revealed she's currently hard at work on a new album, which would mark her first release since her debut Spanish-language EP Revelación in 2021.

"I just finished Season 4 of my cooking show [Selena + Chef], and I am in L.A. working on my album now," Gomez, 29, told Deadline's Crew Call podcast.

While the "Rare" singer didn't commit to plans for an upcoming tour, she did hint that taking her music on the road has been on her radar.

"I am open to a tour, 1,000 percent," she said. "But I obviously have obligations and things that I want to do, so, when the time's right. It's not the top of my priority list."

Gomez, who hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time earlier this month, released Revelación in March 2021, and the album Rare in 2020. She also popped up on the Coldplay track "Let Somebody Go" in October.

Selena Gomez 27th Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Mar 2022 Selena Gomez | Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The star did not take Rare on tour, and her last live performance was a 2021 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden to sing "Let Somebody Go" alongside Coldplay.

Revelación, which she has called "an homage to my heritage," earned Gomez her first Grammy nomination, for Best Latin Pop Album.

"I cried like a little baby. I was very excited," Gomez told Entertainment Tonight after learning she was nominated. "I worked really hard on that project, so it was a lovely surprise. I'm very excited!"

The Rare Beauty founder is currently starring in the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, which will return for Season 2 on June 28.