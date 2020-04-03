Selena Gomez Reveals She's Bipolar in Emotional Reunion with Miley Cyrus: 'It Doesn't Scare Me'

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Neilson Barnard/Getty

Selena Gomez is opening up about her mental health with an old friend: Miley Cyrus.

The two reunited for the first time “since we spent all that time on Disney together” on the “Slide Away” singer’s Instagram show Bright Minded, where Gomez revealed she was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in America, McLean Hospital, and I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar,” Gomez told Cyrus. “And so when I got to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn’t scare me once I know it.”

On the show, Cyrus also revealed that the two reconnected thanks to a simple — but poignant — emoji: the butterfly.

“I’m just really happy that we did this new DM. It was very sweet because you just sent a butterfly emoji,” Cyrus later told Gomez on the show. “And that’s enough. Connecting with people and letting them know that you’re there. A butterfly emoji is totally enough.”

Cyrus and Gomez discussed how they’ve been keeping anxiety at bay during the current crisis and the importance of staying connected.

“I’ve been writing a lot. I think that that’s been helping me process what’s been going on,” said Gomez, 27. “A lot of it is connecting with people that maybe you haven’t been the greatest to that you may not have thought about. I feel like there’s been a lot of people I’ve gotten to do that with not necessarily saying it was bad, but just saying, ‘Hey, I hope you’re safe. I hope you’re doing okay,’ and that you know you’re on my side. I’m only sending you love from this end.”

The two singers then chatted about mental health and donating to non-profit organizations as they social distance due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“There are moments where I just have to center myself and let the thoughts come in. Sometimes I’ll write them down, and then completely just sit with, ‘What is it? What is the root of this? Why can I get to the bottom of this?’ And it really helps me,” Gomez said.

Gomez also became emotional while speaking about her grandparents and how they could be affected if people disobey the safer-at-home orders across the country.

“I think it’s just really hard because I have grandparents and seeing people not take it as seriously as they should is really hard for me, because I know there are people — like the hospitals and everybody — that are literally sacrificing their lives,” she said, adding that she has donated money to hospitals, including Cedars-Sinai, where she was diagnosed with lupus and underwent a kidney transplant.

“At one point I felt like I [was parenting] my grandparent, which felt really strange,” responded Cyrus, who added that she hasn’t seen her mom, Tish, in three weeks.

At the end of her chat with Cyrus, Gomez said one of her best memories was the birth of her 6-year-old sister Gracie.

“I remember having the chest-to-chest moment so when I think of that moment, I just thought nothing else mattered in that time when this beautiful life just came in,” she reminisced. “I just was overwhelmed. And I think what makes me think of that is like, baby smell. Like, that’s really, really sweet. And it just, it brings me back to life.”

“My little sister just turned 20,” laughed Cyrus, referring to her sister Noah. “It’ll change.”

“Right now, I go between being the coolest person in the world in her life to like, she doesn’t know me,” she continued. “Someone’s gonna say ‘Oh, your sister Selena is cool’ and she’ll say ‘Who’s that? I don’t know her.’”

“I’m so happy to have [had] you on the show and got to reconnect,” Cyrus concluded at the end of their chat. “Send me butterflies any time. When all this has moved on and we can connect, we’ll just hug.”