Selena Gomez Sheds Tears in 'My Mind & Me' Documentary Trailer: 'I Wouldn't Change My Life'

My Mind & Me is set to premiere on Nov. 4 on Apple TV+

By
Published on September 20, 2022 05:57 PM

Selena Gomez is giving fans an intimate look into the highs and lows of her life since achieving stardom.

On Tuesday, Apple TV+ released the trailer to Gomez's upcoming documentary titled My Mind & Me, which spans over the past six years of her life.

In the teaser trailer, fans see the Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, on several different occasions where she's smiling, laughing and bursting into tears.

The star also shared the trailer on her Instagram writing, "My Mind & Me. We don't get along sometimes and it gets hard to breathe... But I wouldn't change my life."

In the post's comments section, celebrities like Julia Michaels, Jay Shetty and Paris Hilton offered support to Gomez.

"After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom," a press release stated last week. "But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light."

The film — set to premiere on Nov. 4 — was directed by Alek Keshishian, who previously helmed the 1991 music documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare.

Last week Gomez teased the announcement on social media by sharing a video with the film's title projecting on a movie theater screen.

In July after her 30th birthday, Gomez reflected on the lessons she learned in her 20s in a candid Instagram post.

"My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget," the star wrote, captioning two black-and-white portraits of her from her birthday party. "Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today."

"I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants," she continued. "Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Rare Beauty founder and creator <a href="https://people.com/tag/selena-gomez/" data-inlink="true">Selena Gomez</a> visits Sephora Times Square on November 04, 2021
Selena Gomez. Mike Coppola/Getty

Meanwhile, Gomez opened up about her mental health journey in May while speaking at at the Mental Health Youth Action Forum hosted by MTV Entertainment at the White House.

"Just to throw in a little bit of my journey, I felt like once I found out what was going on mentally, I found that there was more freedom for me to be okay with what I had, because I was learning about it," she shared at the time. "Bringing attention to mental health through media or just by talking about your journeys can help."

"It sets the example that it's a topic that can and should be discussed freely and without shame," Gomez continued.

