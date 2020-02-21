Selena Gomez Releases Song 'Feel Me' from 2016 Revival Tour After Fan Demand

Selena Gomez is giving her fans exactly what they asked for.

On Thursday, Gomez, 27, dropped the single, “Feel Me,” a song she first performed while on her 2016 Revival tour. Four years later, the singer has finally released a studio version for her dedicated fans to add to their library.

“On the Revival Tour, I introduced a song that you guys haven’t stopped talking about since. Soo you asked and I listened 😘 Today, Feel Me is out online and vinyl everywhere 🖤,” Gomez wrote on Instagram, sharing a snapshot of herself singing onstage.

In the single, Gomez leans into the desire for an unfaithful ex to feel regret in mistreating her. “I want you to feel me,” she sings, hoping she’s on the mystery man’s mind when he’s with someone else.

“No one love you like I love you / Never cheat never lie / Never put no one above you / I gave you space and time,” Gomez croons.

Gomez — who famously dated stars such as Justin Bieber and The Weeknd — muses of a “hard to find,” “one in a million” love on the song.

Speaking with NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro last month, Gomez discussed moving on from her 2018 split with Bieber, 25, who is now married to model Hailey Baldwin.

“I’ve found the strength in it,” she said at the time. “It’s dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I’m not being disrespectful — I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse.”

The star opened up about the “emotional abuse” she said she endured, explaining that she “had to find a way to understand it as an adult, and I had to understand the choices I was making.”

She added: “As much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt and I’ve found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible.”

In a candid conversation with New Music Daily‘s Zane Lowe on Beats 1 earlier this month, Bieber explained how he has grown in terms of his relationships, admitting that he “went wild” in the past.

While the “Yummy” singer didn’t name his ex specifically, he dated Gomez from 2010 to 2012 and sparked reunion rumors in October 2017. The former couple was spotted together as recently as March 2018, before Bieber proposed to Baldwin, 23, that June.

“In my previous relationship, I went off and just went crazy and went wild, just was being reckless,” he said. “This time, I took the time to really build myself and focus on me and try to make the right decisions and all that sort of stuff. And yeah, I got better.”