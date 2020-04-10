Selena Gomez Releases Music Video for 'Boyfriend': 'Are There Any Good Ones Left?'

Who will be Selena Gomez‘s Mr. Right?

On Friday afternoon, the singer, 27, dropped the new music video for her song “Boyfriend,” which chronicles her desire to land her next relationship with an ideal beau — unlike her past failed shots at love, which she sings about throughout.

Over the catchy beat which is reminiscent of Kanye West’s 2016 hit song “Fade,” Gomez begins, “I want a boyfriend / But I just keep hitting dead ends / Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut again and again.” She sings in the chorus, “Tell me, are there any good ones left? / I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again.”

Gomez is seen driving a classic convertible car through the night, revving up her engine on what appears to be a California cliff overlooking Los Angeles. The singer wears a red jacket with matching stilettos, a headscarf and sunglasses. As she hits the road, viewers notice that she has a cage full of mysterious frogs in her backseat — seemingly referencing The Princess and the Frog’s theme of a prince transforming into an amphibian.

Gomez then receives a secret purple potion from her female friends before going on a series of dates with various hopefuls. When she eventually applies her secret tonic, the men Gomez dates become frogs right before her eyes — finally revealing the true meaning behind her initial cage of croakers.

Fans were quick to comment on the new music video within minutes of its release — some mentioning Gomez’ exes The Weeknd and Justin Bieber. One person wrote, “The Weeknd: licks the frog, Selena: turns boys into frogs and kisses them.”

Another wrote, “Nobody: Absolutely nobody: My mind: Selena and Justin BOTH have a song called ‘Boyfriend.'” A third viewer added, “She’s bringing back 80s style. Abel’s [The Weeknd’s] 80s music, they’re soulmates.”

Others shared their thoughts on the stars’ use of frogs throughout the visual. “Director: how many 🐸 you want Selena: yes.” “SHE KEEPS FINDING THE WRONG ONE, SO INSTEAD OF CRYING OVER HIM, LET’S JUST TURN HIM INTO A FROG AND BE FRIENDS,” one fan wrote.

Gomez first teased the visual on Thursday, with a 10-second clip that ended with rose petals flooding the screen, similar to popular reality dating series The Bachelorette.

As the preview clip fades to black following her dates, the words “Who will she choose? Coming Soon,” appear on the screen.

Also on Thursday, Gomez released a deluxe version of her January album Rare, complete with three new songs and the inclusion of her recent single “Feel Me,” which originated from her 2016 concert tour. In addition to “Boyfriend,” the other added tracks are “She,” and “Souvenir.”

Elsewhere in the tune, Gomez muses that “there’s a difference between a want and a need” and “some nights, I just want more than me.”

The steamy song comes months after the star revealed that she has been “super, super single” for two years.”

“I am not dating anyone. I’ve been single for two years,” Gomez wrote on her Instagram story in October, squashing dating rumors after she was spotted out with ex Samuel Krost. “I’m on God’s timing not mine.”