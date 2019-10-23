LISTEN: Selena Gomez Says 'Goodbye' to a Toxic Love in Scathing New Song 'Lose You to Love Me'

Selena Gomez is letting go of the “Same Old Love.”

The singer, 27, dropped her highly anticipated new single at midnight on Tuesday, and the scorching track gives insight into the last few years of her life.

In an accompanying music video (shot on an iPhone 11 Pro and directed by Sophie Muller), Gomez bares a range of emotions — anger, sadness, and ultimately, freedom and joy — for the camera.

“We’d always go into it blindly / I needed to lose you to find me / This dance it was killin’ me softly,” she sings on the haunting chorus.

In other verses, she seemingly alludes to her on-and-off relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. “Set fire to my purpose and I let it burn,” she sings, a possible reference to his 2015 album Purpose.

Then in a later verse, the Gomez sings: “In two months you replaced us like it was easy.” After calling it quits again with Bieber in March 2018, the “Sorry” singer moved on quickly — and publicly — with his now-wife Hailey Baldwin, proposing to the model just months later.

“This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album,” says Gomez — who co-wrote the track — in a statement. “I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life.”

“I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself,” she added.

Over the last year, Gomez has been posting videos and photos from the studio on her social media accounts, hinting at a follow-up to her last solo album, Revival, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

“I feel like the next few choices that I’m gonna make are very crucial, so I’m trying to be really, really diligent and just patient with everything,” she told her fans earlier this year. “The album is coming very soon.”