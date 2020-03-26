Selena Gomez is giving her fans something new to dance to amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer, 27, dropped a new music video for “Dance Again,” a track off her latest album Rare.

Along with the video, Gomez unveiled “Dance Again” merchandise, of which a portion of proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund, on her website.

“It feels a little strange releasing something so lighthearted in the middle of such a heavy time for our world, but I also think it’s a good reminder that we will get through this together,” the star wrote on Instagram. “💖 For every purchase of the new Dance Again merch in my store, a portion of proceeds will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.”

Over the last week, Gomez — who took part in the #SafeHands hand washing challenge on Instagram — has been encouraging her fans to stay at home to help flatten the curve amid the spread of COVID-19.

She also introduced the world to her new puppy Daisy, whom she originally intended to foster but ended up adopting.

“I know a few friends that are fostering right now just to give animals a safe place … I couldn’t help it, I have to keep her,” she said during an Instagram Live on Tuesday.

Shelters across the country are encouraging animal lovers to foster a pet during the coronavirus pandemic, citing the choice as a way to help rescues, pets and your own mental health during the crisis.

The Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and the American Veterinary Medical Association have all stated that pets are not at risk of spreading COVID-19, and science has shown time and time again that adding an animal to your life makes you happier and healthier.

