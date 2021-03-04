Selena Gomez and DJ Snake Drop Sassy, Bilingual Pop Song 'Selfish Love' — Watch the Vibrant Video

The new track marks the duo's second collaboration since the 2018 release of "Taki Taki"

Selena Gomez the hairdresser?

On Thursday, the 28-year-old dropped her saxophone-filled pop track "Selfish Love" alongside DJ Snake, 34.

In the vibrant music video, Gomez works in an extravagant beauty salon, dubbed Selena's, where she gives male clients snazzy new looks. Plus, there's a steamy tanning booth in the mix!

In several scenes, a group of women dressed in colorful one-piece bodysuits — complete with glam portraits of Gomez in place of their faces! — whimsically dance around each client as they give them a supposed makeover.

The colorful music video concludes with a quick cameo from DJ Snake who stops by the salon after the last client is ejected from the window. "Hey, can I get a haircut?" he asks Gomez, who flirtatiously responds, "Hey."

Gomez kicks off the tune singing in Spanish, "Nadie tiene que decírmelo / Hablas con otra que no soy yo / Y te confieso que viéndolo / Baby, me dan ganas de tenerte." Translated in English, she sings, "No one has to tell me / You talk to another who is not me / And I confess that seeing it/ Baby, it makes me want to have you."

She continues in the next verse, "Just a little crush / Got me over here thinking / Does somebody else care / Somebody else care."

"Selfish Love" is her third Spanish-language single of the year following "De Una Vez" and "Baila Conmigo" with Rauw Alejandro. The track will serve as the closer to her Spanish EP Revelación, which will be released on March 12. Other tracks on the project include "Dámelo," "Vicio" and "Adiós."

The song also marks her second collaboration with DJ Snake following the 2018 release of "Taki Taki."

Ahead of the release of her first Spanish single, Gomez told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that she had wanted to release a Spanish project "for 10 years."