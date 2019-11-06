Selena Gomez Re-Follows Bella Hadid on Instagram After Both Women End Relationships with The Weeknd

Selena Gomez is leaving the past behind her.

Two years after the “Lose You to Love Me” singer, 27, unfollowed Bella Hadid on Instagram amid her then-new romance with The Weeknd, Gomez appears to be moving on and recently re-followed the model on the social platform.

Besides Bella, 23, Gomez is also following the model’s sister, Gigi Hadid — leading some fans to speculate that the two women are friendly again after their back-to-back romances with the “I Feel It Coming” singer, 29, born Abel Tesfaye.

While Gigi seems to have reciprocated the gesture and currently follows Gomez back, Bella has yet to re-follow Selena on the social media platform, though she did “like” a photo of Selena at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The Weeknd, meanwhile, does not follow either of his exes, as he currently does not have an Instagram account.

Image zoom Selena Gomez (left) and Bella Hadid Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Image zoom Bella Hadid/Instagram

RELATED: The Weeknd Leaves No Trace of Selena Gomez on His Social Media by Deleting All Photos of Her

The Weeknd and Bella were first linked together in April 2015 when he asked her to be in the artwork for his album, Beauty Behind the Madness. Bella also starred in The Weeknd’s music video for his single, “In the Night.”

Their relationship was confirmed when they made their red carpet debut together at the 2016 Grammys, but after a year and a half of dating, the pair split in November 2016.

“Their schedules have been too hard to coordinate and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends.”

Image zoom Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

RELATED: The Weeknd and Bella Hadid Aren’t Back Together but He ‘Never Stopped Loving’ Her, Says Source

Not long after, the singer started dating Gomez. As the pair got serious, a source told PEOPLE that Bella was upset.

“Bella and Abel’s split wasn’t dramatic, but of course she’s hurt and pissed that he’s moved on so quickly with Selena,” the insider explained, adding that it was the model who ultimately pulled the plug on the duo’s romance.

Multiple sources also told PEOPLE at the time that Gomez and Bella were never close friends and there was no betrayal involved. “They’ve always been friendly, but they’re not best friends,” one Gomez source said.

Gomez and The Weeknd eventually called it quits in Oct. 2017 after ten months of dating.

Image zoom Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

RELATED: Selena Gomez on Searching for Love After Heartbreak: ‘I’ve Been Super, Super Single for 2 Years’

In the wake of their split, Gomez rekindled her romance with ex Justin Bieber, while Bella and The Weeknd got back together a year later in 2018 after they were spotted together at a Coachella party.

This past August, E! News reported that the on-again, off-again pair had called it quits again, with a source telling the outlet that “distance” was to blame and that they “are in different places right now, physically and mentally.”

Most recently, Bella and The Weeknd sparked reconciliation rumors yet again after they were seen celebrating the model’s 23rd birthday in New York City last month.

However, a rep for the singer told PEOPLE, that “they just attended as friends.”

Meanwhile, Gomez recently clarified that she’s been single for two years after releasing two new songs — “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” — both seemingly references to her past romances, particularly her relationship with Bieber.