Selena Gomez Thanks Jesus for Carrying Her Through Her 'Most Painful Moments' After Releasing Single

After Selena Gomez released her emotional single “Lose You to Love Me” at midnight, the singer reflected on her most difficult times on social media.

Posting a note written on her phone to social media, the 27-year-old entertainer thanked Jesus for standing by her side.

“I’m literally just laying down and thanking Jesus… Where my father has taken me and placing me is exactly where I am meant to be,” she wrote. “He said to me ‘Selena hold on, I hurt when you hurt. I cry when you cry but I will NEVER, EVER leave your side. Work with me, walk with me and watch how I do it.'”

“He always surprises me and I re-fall in love with Him every single time. In my worst moments, like awful, most painful moments -I never stopped falling to my knees wanting and needing only His love,” she continued. “See the enemy keeps trying to tear me down and it’s just not gonna happen. Not today. Not the next..”

After Gomez dropped her song, fans immediately went into overdrive on social media over the revealing lyrics and praised the star for her honesty on the track, which was seemingly inspired by her on-and-off relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

I’m crying my eyes off @selenagomez! #LoseYouToLoveMe is everything we needed to hear and we are proud of your courage to say it! Thank you forever for this song 🖤 — Selena Gomez Brasil (@selenagomezbr) October 23, 2019

Jaw-dropping in awe of @selenagomez right now for #LoseYouToLoveMe . Standing up for yourself against a narcissist ain't easy and I'm so proud of how much you have grown as a person to be able to do so. This song is so relatable, so thank you so much for sharing it with us ♥️ — LOVERFEST EAST 1&2 |The Man Stan 💕8.23.19💗 🏹 (@Nikki_Swift13) October 23, 2019

#LoseYouToLoveMe music video got me like 😭💔This has taken a long process for Selena to close this chapter and to watch her and support her through everything you only want her to be happy. And it starts with her. The chapter is now closed. I’m so proud of you. @selenagomez pic.twitter.com/TiYDwpd8CS — ciera (@s3lenanerd) October 23, 2019

“Set fire to my purpose and I let it burn / You got off in the hurtin’ when I wasn’t yours,” sings Gomez on one verse, seemingly referencing Bieber’s 2015 album Purpose.

Then in a later verse, Gomez gets even more specific, singing: “In two months you replaced us like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it in the thick of healing.”

After calling it quits again with Bieber, 25, in March 2018, the “Sorry” singer moved on quickly — and publicly — with his now-wife Hailey Baldwin, proposing to the model just months later.

Image zoom Selena Gomez Charley Gallay/Getty

“This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album,” says Gomez — who co-wrote the track — in a statement. “I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life.”

“I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself,” she added.

Over the last year, Gomez has been posting videos and photos from the studio on her social media accounts, hinting at a follow-up to her last solo album, Revival, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

“I feel like the next few choices that I’m gonna make are very crucial, so I’m trying to be really, really diligent and just patient with everything,” she told her fans earlier this year. “The album is coming very soon.”