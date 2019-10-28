Watch Selena Gomez Make an Epic Recovery After Nearly Falling in Her Sky-High Boots

Look at her not fall!

On Monday, Selena Gomez shared a hilarious video of herself tripping and nearly falling while promoting her two new singles in New York City.

Wearing a form-fitting tiger-print midi dress and sky-high boots, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer, 27, rolled her ankle but quickly caught herself in an epic recovery before continuing on her way.

“I’ve watched this a million times Hahahaha,” Gomez captioned the video on her Instagram Story, adding a laughing emoji and facepalm emoji.

Since dropping her new ballad “Lose You to Love Me” and the upbeat anthem “Look At Her Now” — both seemingly inspired by her on-and-off relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber — the Undocumented Living producer has been doing back-to-back interviews about her new music.

“I’m done. I’m done for the day,” Gomez told her fans in another Instagram Story. “And I’m tired. And I’m loopy!”

Opening up on Apple Music’s Beats 1’s New Music Daily with Zane Lowe, the star said she’s feeling more creatively fulfilled than ever after overcoming a difficult period in her life.

“I learned a lot from the last album and I wanted to take what I’ve learned and turn it into something even better,” she told Lowe. “I’m glad I did because this year everything kind of just started pouring out of me. I started saying things in a way that I’ve never been able to articulate them before, so it was actually exactly when it needed to happen.”

Gomez said she’s also reached a place in her life where she’s no longer afraid of owning her truth despite any backlash she may face.

“I’ve been in therapy for years. I’ve also taken breaks and gone places to recollect my thoughts and my emotions and my well-being,” she said. “I spent years living in fear of speaking up or saying things and I guess that’s just the people pleaser in me. And there was a huge moment where I just stopped caring.”