Selena Gomez Proves She's a Selfie Queen Once Again While in the Recording Studio

She’s a “studio diva!”

Selena Gomez has dropped a range of hit singles since the release of her 2015 album Revival, but fans have been clamoring for a new album for years.

On Thursday, the “Back to You” singer, 26, stirred up excitement when she posted a selfie from the recording studio. In the snap, Gomez sports a pair of dark shades and has a straw in her mouth.

Earlier this year, Gomez opened up on Instagram Live about her new music, revealing that she’s “nervous” about dropping a new record.

“I feel like the next few choices that I’m gonna make are very crucial, so I’m trying to be really, really diligent and just patient with everything,” she told her fans. “The album is coming very soon.”

Last month, she surprised fans on stage during weekend one of the Coachella Music Festival. Wearing an all-white ensemble, Gomez hopped on stage during DJ Snake’s set to perform their hit “Taki Taki” alongside Cardi B and Ozuna.

Over the weekend, the actress spent time with her pals at Disneyland. Though she was photographed leaning on a male friend, a source told PEOPLE exclusively Gomez isn’t dating the “mystery man.”

Gomez’s low-key outing to the happiest place on Earth followed several high-profile appearances after an extended break from the spotlight.

On April 25, the star returned to the red carpet at WE Day in Los Angeles. Wearing a Dior dress and Tamara Mellon pumps, Gomez looked happy and healthy as she posed for cameras at the event.

“Selena looks amazing. Since finishing her treatment, she is surrounding herself with friends,” an insider previously told PEOPLE about Gomez, who sought treatment late last year after a hospitalization. “She seems very happy.”