Selena Gomez isn’t going back to Justin Bieber.

The “Sorry” singer, 24, may be newly engaged to Hailey Baldwin, 21, just four months after calling it quits again with his ex, 25, but Gomez isn’t letting the news faze her.

“They haven’t spoken in months. She hasn’t been talking about him since they ended things again earlier this year,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively about the “Back to You” singer.

After splitting from The Weeknd last October, Gomez and Bieber began spending time together again. The exes were spotted riding bikes, kissing at his hockey games and even attended his dad Jeremy’s wedding in Jamaica together.

However, after marking Bieber’s 24th birthday on her Instagram account, the couple’s newly rekindled romance ended abruptly.

“It was never a healthy situation for Selena and Justin,” says the source. Adds a Bieber pal: “Their relationship was always very complex and complicated. It was just too much baggage.”

Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey also wasn’t happy about their reconciliation, and “it was like their past tainted everything,” adds the Bieber pal. “It wasn’t possible for them to have a future.”

After news of Bieber and Baldwin’s engagement broke on Sunday, Gomez was spotted enjoying quality time with her best friends in New York City. The star looked happy and healthy in a bikini in a new photo posted by her former assistant and friend Theresa Mingus.

“She’s recording new music and gearing up for new projects,” says the source. “She hasn’t been thinking about Justin. She’s in a great place and is very happy.”