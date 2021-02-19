Selena Gomez Performs 'Baila Conmigo' with Rauw Alejandro During Premio Lo Nuestro 2021

Selena Gomez brought some heat to Premio Lo Nuestro.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old singer performed her new single "Baila Conmigo" with Rauw Alejandro in a pre-taped segment that aired during Univision's broadcast of the awards show ceremony, which was taking place live at Miami's American Airlines Arena.

Performing in front of a sunset-esque backdrop while Alejandro, also 28, crooned in front of a different blue setting, the duo sang along to the track from Gomez's soon-to-be-released Spanish-language EP, Revelación.

Marc Anthony, Maluma, Natti Natasha and Luis Fonsi were among some of the other performers at the 33rd annual edition of the Spanish-language music award show.

Gomez previously opened up to Billboard about "Baila Conmigo" and working with Alejandro, telling the publication, "I knew I wanted a male voice on 'Baila Conmigo' and I love Rauw's voice; I think he brings the right amount of sexiness to the song."

When the track's music video dropped, Gomez also added in a statement, "I want to get everyone dancing," per E! News.

Revelación, Gomez's first-ever Spanish language album, is set to drop on March 12. The singer previously released the track "De Una Vez" earlier this year.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the "Wolves" singer explained that creating a Spanish album was something that she "wanted to do for 10 years."

"Because I'm so, so proud of my heritage and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen," she said. "And it happened, and I feel like it's the perfect timing."