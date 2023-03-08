Selena Gomez Posts Old Photo with a Message for 'Younger Me': 'Don't Be Afraid to Ask for Help'

Selena Gomez has a heartfelt message for her younger self.

On Wednesday, the "Calm Down" singer shared a cute throwback photo of young Gomez smiling for a school photo.

In the caption, she wrote a note for little Selena. "Dear younger me, please don't be afraid to ask for help.❤️"

The 30-year-old went on to encourage her fans to have a moment of reflection and do the same.

"Today is International Women's Day and I want each of us to be gentler to ourselves. Write your younger self a @RareBeauty #rarereminder and stick it on your mirror to remind yourself that you deserve the world. Love you."

This isn't the only note Gomez had for the younger version of herself.

She also shared an Instagram video via her brand Rare Beauty's Instagram account on Wednesday, full of affirmations.

"Something I wish I could tell my younger self is: Appreciate the face and the body that you have. May not look like everyone else but you are who you are and be proud of that," Gomez said in the clip, which was shared in honor of International Women's Day.

The Only Murders in the Building star is seen wearing natural makeup (a glossy lip and wispy eyelashes) a white tank top and gold hoop earrings.

Gomez's inspiring posts come after she took a break from social media last month amid purported drama between her Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner.

In a TikTok Live clip shared by fans via Twitter, the "Lose You To Love Me" singer said, "I'm going to be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly. I'm 30 and am too old for this. But I love you so much and I'll see you guys sooner than later. I'm just gonna take a break from everything."

Gomez has had a complicated relationship with social media in the past. After taking several Instagram breaks over the years, Gomez revealed in 2019 that she no longer had the app, as negative comments on her posts had left her feeling "depressed."

During an interview with Vanity Fair published last month, she opened up about her relationship with social media over the years — and revealed why at the time, TikTok is what she enjoyed using most.

"People can call me ugly or stupid and I'm like, whatever. But these people get detailed," she recalled. "They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety…I couldn't do it anymore. It was a waste of my time."

She added, "The only thing I have on my phone is TikTok because I find it to be a little less hostile. There are wonderful things about social media—connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories. But usually that's filtered through [for me now]. I created a system. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging."