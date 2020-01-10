Selena Gomez Poses with Her New Album in Glittery Photo: 'Hope You Like It'

Selena Gomez celebrated the release of her highly anticipated new album Rare on Thursday night with a sparkling shot.

The 27-year-old singer posted a photo of herself posing with her album cover.

A burst of glitter was sprinkled across her face in the photo, the glam highlighting Gomez’s gold top.

“HERE IT IS!!! My album is officially out in the universe,” she captioned the photo. “Thank you for the souls that worked on this with me. Now it’s yours. Hope you like it. 🌈🌸💐.”

Rare is Gomez’s first album since 2015’s Revival, which was platinum-certified.

The album, which includes the ballad (“Lose You to Love Me”), marks a new beginning for the pop star — with Gomez shedding her past with upbeat breakup and self-love anthems.

“Every song on the record has some sort of emotion or conflict or there’s something going on,” she told PEOPLE exclusively before the album dropped. “I related to everything on this record very, very clearly.”

RELATED: Selena Gomez Bids Adieu to an Ex and Embraces Self-Love on Rare: See Her Most Revealing Lyrics

RELATED: Selena Gomez on Growing into Her Own: ‘I Needed to Find a Better Place for Me’

Dealing with her past has left Gomez with a newfound confidence, one on display throughout the record.

It’s something she’s matched in her real life, after working hard to get to a healthier and happier place emotionally by focusing on her mental health with therapists for six years and even seeking professional help at treatment facilities.

“I feel like I’ve kind of found my way a bit more,” Gomez recently told PEOPLE. “Every year I’m constantly growing, and this time I actually recognize it and appreciate it.”

“I was just almost a different person every season of writing this album,” she said. “You’re hearing things that I had three years ago, and then you’re hearing things that I just wrote last week. I wanted it to feel however it was meant to feel. There’s a strong guitar moment for ‘Cut You Off,’ and I wanted ‘Crowded Room’ to feel like a wedding song. I had my reasons for each.”

One song in particular resonates most with her now: the album’s final track, “A Sweeter Place.”

“I just want everything to be great, and I think [‘A Sweeter Place’] represents where I’m at, which is I needed to find a better place for me,” Gomez said.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Says Her Life ‘Completely Changed’ After Therapy and Getting on ‘Right Medication’

Image zoom [ent-hotlink id="18430" href="https://people.com/tag/selena-gomez//" title="Selena Gomez"] Rare Interscope

And at the end of the day, Gomez hopes Rare helps her fans feel less alone as they go through similar life experiences.

“I wanted this to be theirs. I wanted it to be however [my fans] take it,” she said. “I want them to make it their own, and of course all I would want is for people to relate to it.”

And while she may be sharing Instagram photos now with her 165 million followers, she told The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that she’s already planning her next hiatus from the social media platform.

“I got back on because I was releasing music, but I just told my best friend Courtney [Lopez] yesterday, I’m going to have to take it off my phone again soon,” Gomez said. “I took a break off Insta for a year, maybe a year and a half. I’d rather stay away from anything that’s going to make me feel like s—.”