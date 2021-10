Selena Gomez Says She Felt an 'Immense Amount of Pressure' to 'Be a Good Role Model' Growing Up 

"If I have this platform, I might as well use it for something good, because that's what keeps me going," she said

Selena Gomez is being candid about how growing up in the spotlight affected her mental health.

In a cover story interview with Beauty Inc, a special edition of WWD on Friday, Gomez discussed her approach to beauty and mental health — and revealed she felt an "immense amount of pressure" to be a good role model.

"There was this immense amount of pressure I had growing up that I felt like I needed to be a good role model," Gomez, 29, told the outlet. "And then I felt like maybe that was just unrealistic, and my life became very public really quickly, and I didn't know that I was going through my own journey with mental health at the time."

She continued, "It was really confusing growing up, and once people created this narrative of my life, I realized I can't be quiet anymore. I have to just address what needs to be addressed, and that's me reclaiming my story, which is, 'OK, yeah, I was definitely going through a hard time, and this is why, and this is what I deal with.'"

Gomez explained that she realized she could connect to others through her experiences and her struggles with mental health.

"Ever since I've been open about my own journey, I have people come up to me all the time and tell me about what they've walked through," she told the outlet. "Or just people that have completely grown up with me, or are exactly my age and watched Disney and now are going to be 30."

"I love connecting to people. If I have this platform, I might as well use it for something good, because that's what keeps me going," the "Wolves" singer continued.

Friday also marked the release of Gomez's collaboration with Coldplay, "Let Somebody Go" — which is featured in their album Music of Spheres, also released today.

In honor of the release, she shared an Instagram post and thanked the band fronted by Chris Martin.

"'Let Somebody Go' is out now! Thank you @Coldplay for inviting me to be a part of this beautiful project. 🌎," she captioned the post.

