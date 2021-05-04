"It's scaring people and it's circulating on all these different sites and I see these heads of companies not doing anything about it," Selena Gomez said

Selena Gomez Wants to Use Her Platform to Warn Others of 'False Information' About COVID Vaccines

Selena Gomez is using her platform to do some good.

Earlier this week, while chatting with Extra ahead of her gig as host of Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, the 28-year-old singer detailed how having a voice in the public eye has inspired her to spread messages of truth surrounding COVID-19 vaccinations.

Detailing that she feels the cause she is supporting "is extremely important," Gomez said, "I want to do my best to use my platform to confront these issues."

"People [are] getting false information. It's scaring people and it's circulating on all these different sites and I see these heads of companies not doing anything about it," she continued. "I wanted to be a part of this to make those conversations happen, to reach out to people who aren't getting the vaccine and help them in any way we can."

"The purpose of me reaching out to people is ... to talk about what I believe is going to need to happen for us to have progress … when it comes to me and when it comes to the connection I have with people in general just people, I'm not afraid — I would rather say something than not say something," Gomez added. "I would rather take this route and be brave and fearless and go straight for it."

SelenaSelena Gomez attends Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California Selena Gomez | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

"I'm honored to be hosting 'VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World,'" Gomez said in a statement. "This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn't felt possible in the past year. I can't wait to be a part of it."

At the event, Global Citizen will be making a plea to philanthropists and corporations to donate "dollars-for-doses" in order to vaccinate health workers around the world.

The concert will also call on world leaders and governments to pledge $22.1 billion in order "to get two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses, tests and treatments to the world's poorest countries by the end of 2021."

VAX Live was pre-taped at SoFi stadium – a "large-scale vaccination site" – in Los Angeles with the support of the state of California, the L.A. County Health Department, the City of Los Angeles, the City of Inglewood and E. Stanley Kroenke, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park Developer and the Los Angeles Rams' owner and chairman.

"The State of California is thankful to Global Citizen for demonstrating what's possible when we embrace getting vaccinated and encourage others to get immunized as well," Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom said in a press release.

Newsom added, "Music and the arts have long brought us together to celebrate moments of hope and happiness. This concert is no exception to that. We are excited to showcase the best of California reopening in compliance with the best standards of health and safety."

"As a global community, we are in a race against time and the key to coming back together is the vaccine. We need to build vaccine confidence in the U.S. and globally, and encourage people to take the vaccine as quickly as possible," Global Citizen Co-Founder and CEO Hugh Evans said in his own statement.

"There is a light at the end of this tunnel, but getting vaccines to everyone, everywhere regardless of who they are or where they are from, is key to ensuring the end of this pandemic around the world," he added. "We must all unite to get back on track to eradicating extreme poverty."

VAX Live airs on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube, iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations and the iHeartRadio App starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT, Fox starting at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT, and YouTube on the Global Citizen channel with an extended version on Saturday, May 8.