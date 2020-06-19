The star, who has 180 million followers, turned the keys over to 12 influential voices from the black community

Selena Gomez Thanks the 'Inspiring' Black Leaders Who Took over Her Instagram for 2 Weeks

After handing over her Instagram to several leaders from the black community for the past two weeks, Selena Gomez regained control of her account on Thursday.

The singer thanked the 12 individuals for their time in a lengthy post, urging her 180 million followers to continue educating themselves and vote.

"I want to thank all of the amazing people that took the time to speak to us directly," she began. "I am blown away with your knowledge, eagerness to teach and commitment to ensuring Black voices are not silenced. Educating ourselves is the first step if we hope to make any progress in bringing an end to systemic racism. As much as one might want to believe things have gotten better we cannot deny any longer that they have not."

"We need to acknowledge that social, political and economic discrimination against Black communities continues to exist," she continued. "There is a deep pain that needs to be healed. Unless this is recognized history will continue to repeat itself over and over."

Amid nationwide protests over police brutality and systemic racism sparked by the death of George Floyd, Gomez, 27, decided earlier this month to use her platform to amplify black voices. She announced on June 4 that she would be highlighting influential leaders and giving them a chance to take over her Instagram.

All of their conversations remain available to view on Gomez's Instagram Story highlights.

In her post on Thursday, Gomez asked her followers to become informed about Juneteenth, the day that marks the end of slavery and the independence of countless enslaved people, two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. In honor of the holiday on Friday, Gomez encouraged her fans to "take the day to have conversations with your family and friends about the importance of Black Lives Matter and how we all need to join together to ensure equality and justice."

"Everyone needs to have their voices heard and we can do that by VOTING!" she continued. "We will not let voter suppression stop us! Check out @whenweallvote to get registered and find other helpful resources."

Finally, Gomez thanked her fans to taking the time to absorb the information provided on her account this month.

"It's not lost on me how fortunate I am to have this platform and appreciate you all for taking the time to watch, listen and take in the powerful messages and information we've been provided over the last two weeks by some of the most inspiring people I've come across in my life," she wrote. "If you missed any of these incredible IG stories they are all saved in my Story Highlights under #BLM and #BLM2. This is just the beginning and we will continue to hear from other Black voices and as well as other marginalized communities I am committed to doing the work and I hope you join me."

