Selena Gomez Calls Dating in Hollywood 'Cliché': 'Problem Is You're Having a Relationship for' Others

Selena Gomez is opening up about public scrutiny of her love life.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 that was released on Friday, the same day as her new album, Gomez discussed dating in the public eye. The 27-year-old singer’s new album, Rare, features upbeat breakup and self-love anthems that many fans have connected to her previous high-profile relationships with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

“If I can be honest, it is so cliché,” Gomez said of dating in Hollywood. “It’s just everyone dates everyone. It always seems to be within this little bubble — and it’s because it’s safe.”

“You’re wanting someone to understand what you’re going through, you’re almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well, and it’s interesting and fun,” she continued. “But the problem with that is you end up, whether you admit it or not, you’re having a relationship for people and not even for yourself.”

Gomez added: “There’s almost this point where it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re making it known that we’re together.’ Or whatever it is. You just need to decide within our world if it’s for you or is it for show.”

In the interview, Gomez also spoke about her record-breaking ballad “Lose You to Love Me,” which is featured on Rare, explaining how it taught her to be grateful for the hard moments in her life.

“When ‘Lose You to Love Me’ came out, and the reaction it got, I definitely knew it was a special song, I didn’t know it was going to become what it was,” Gomez said of her first Billboard No. 1 song.

“When that happened, I had a moment where I said, ‘I completely get it.’ The agony, the confusion, the self-doubt, all of that wrapped up into that song,” she explained. “That was a moment where I got it, I needed that. I went through that for something like this for other people.”

Rare is Gomez’s first solo album since 2015’s Revival. On Friday, the pop star celebrated her new release with an Instagram photo that showed her posing with the cover.

“HERE IT IS!!! My album is officially out in the universe,” she captioned the photo. “Thank you for the souls that worked on this with me. Now it’s yours. Hope you like it. 🌈🌸💐.”

Before the album dropped, Gomez told PEOPLE exclusively: “Every song on the record has some sort of emotion or conflict or there’s something going on. I related to everything on this record very, very clearly.”