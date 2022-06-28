"I'm just not happy, and I hope that we can do everything in our power to do something to change that," Gomez told Variety at the Season 2 premiere of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building on Monday

Selena Gomez Says She's 'Not Happy' About Roe v. Wade Reversal, Urges Men to 'Stand Up' and Speak Out

Selena Gomez is sharing her thoughts on the U.S. Supreme Court's recent reversal of Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that protected the right to abortion in every state.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet at the Season 2 premiere of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building on Monday, Gomez expressed disappointment toward the reversal and urged men to join the conversation surrounding Roe v. Wade and abortion access.

"It's about voting," the 29-year-old singer-songwriter and actress told the outlet. "It's about getting men — men needing to stand up and also speak against this issue. It's also the amount of women that are hurting."

Gomez continued, "I'm just not happy, and I hope that we can do everything in our power to do something to change that."

Upon SCOTUS' decision to reverse Roe v. Wade on Friday, the Rare Beauty founder communicated similar statements to her fans via Twitter and directed followers to support Planned Parenthood.

"Watching a Constitutional right be stripped away is horrific," tweeted Gomez. "A woman should have the right to CHOOSE what she wants to do with her own body. End of story."

Along with a link to the organization's website, she wrote in a follow-up tweet, "Please support @ppact- I am fearful of what will happen to those without the necessary means to have access to a safe, legal abortion."

Selena Gomez arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 at DGA Theater Complex on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Selena Gomez | Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Gomez is one of many celebrities to have spoken out about the reversal of Roe v. Wade since its announcement. While performing at the UK's 2022 Glastonbury Festival over the weekend, Olivia Rodrigo took the stage with guest star Lily Allen to send a message to five supreme court justices who voted to overturn abortion law in the U.S.

"I'm devastated and terrified," the Sour musician, 19, told the crowd.

"So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this," she shared, The Guardian reported. "I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a s--- about freedom."

"The song is for the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you! We hate you," she added.

Rodrigo later performed Lily Allen's "F--- You" with the artist herself. The collaboration with Allen, 37, happened during Rodrigo's debut at the iconic festival.