Selena Gomez's Disneyland Mystery Man Is 'Just a Friend,' Says Source: 'They're Not Dating'

Not so fast!

Over the weekend, Selena Gomez was photographed at Disneyland with a group of her pals, and in one snap the singer, 26, is seen leaning on a male friend.

Despite buzz of a new romance, however, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively the “Back to You” singer is “not dating” the mystery man, who is “just a friend.”

Gomez’s low-key outing to the happiest place on Earth follows several high-profile appearances following an extended break from the spotlight.

Selena Gomez Jesse Grant/Getty

On April 25, the star returned to the red carpet at WE Day in Los Angeles. Wearing a Dior dress and Tamara Mellon pumps, Gomez looked happy and healthy as she posed for cameras at the event.

She also surprised fans at Coachella earlier last month with an appearance during DJ Snake’s set to perform their hit song “Taki Taki” alongside Cardi B and Ozuna.

Smiling throughout her time onstage, Gomez, who made her first Coachella appearance as a performer, opted for an all-white ensemble, wearing a frilly top with a crisp blazer and a pair of matching pants.

While some of Hollywood’s biggest stars descended in New York for the Met Gala Monday night, Gomez — who has been the face of Coach for years and previously attended with the brand — opted out of fashion’s biggest night this year.