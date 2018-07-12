Selena Gomez Is 'Not Dating' Caleb Stevens, Says Source: 'They're Absolutely Only Friends'

Not so fast!

Despite being photographed a couple times with her friend’s younger brother this week, Selena Gomez hasn’t moved on romantically with Caleb Stevens, a source close to the star tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“They’re absolutely only friends,” says the source, who notes that Caleb is the younger brother of the entertainer’s best friend Raquelle. “They’re not dating.”

Dressed down in a T-shirt, n:PHILANTHROPY sweatpants and fuzzy slippers, the “Back to You” singer, 25, and Stevens sparked rumors of a romance when they were photographed leaving an upstate New York cabin separately on Wednesday.

Selena Gomez and Caleb Stevens The Image Direct

After news of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber‘s sudden engagement to Hailey Baldwin broke on Sunday, Gomez has been all smiles while spending quality time with her closest friends.

Earlier this week, she looked happy and healthy while posing for photos with her pals during a boat ride in New York City. And days later she stepped out sporting longer locks and a T-shirt with the words “Only the Strong Survive.”

“They haven’t spoken in months,” a source previously told PEOPLE about Gomez and Bieber. “She hasn’t been talking about him since they ended things again earlier this year.”