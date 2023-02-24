Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham's Friendship Timeline

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham have quickly become one of Hollywood's favorite best friend duos.

The singer and model first started posting each other on social media toward the end of 2022. In the months since, the pair have celebrated several milestones and shared plenty of sweet snaps together. Gomez and Peltz Beckham even celebrated the New Year's holiday with Peltz Beckham's husband Brooklyn Beckham at a resort in Mexico. "Fine calls us a throuple," Gomez joked in the caption of an Instagram photo from the trip.

While it's not clear exactly when the duo first met, Gomez was not in attendance at Peltz Beckham's wedding to Beckham in April 2022, leading many to assume that they didn't become close until after the nuptials. However, they seemingly became fast friends and have spent plenty of quality time together ever since.

From vacations to matching tattoos, the two stars have quickly reached BFF status. Keep reading for a full breakdown of Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham's friendship.

November 6, 2022: Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham celebrate the release of Gomez's documentary

Fans first got a peek into Gomez and Peltz Beckham's friendship in early November 2022. To celebrate the release of Gomez's documentary, My Mind & Me, Peltz Beckham hosted a viewing party and shared photos from the evening on Instagram.

"Girls night celebrating your beautiful documentary congratulations selena! 💕🍨🍝🍰🫧🥂," the model captioned the post, which featured photos of the duo in matching pink silk pajamas and Peltz Beckham's husband, Brooklyn, preparing food in the kitchen.

November 24, 2022: Selena Gomez appears in Nicola Peltz Beckham's first TikTok

Later that month, Peltz Beckham posted her very first TikTok video, which shows the model embracing Gomez. Viewers were quick to call out the new friendship, leaving comments such as "I'm totally here for this friendship" and "Good vibes and lovely energy in this friendship."

November 24, 2022: Selena Gomez celebrates Thanksgiving with Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham

To celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, Gomez enjoyed a fish and chips feast alongside Peltz Beckham, Brooklyn and some other friends.

In an Instagram video shared by Brooklyn, the group can be seen hanging out in a kitchen area while preparing their meal.

"Fish and chips with @nicolaannepeltzbeckham and @selenagomez @bradleygpeltz @raquellestevens ❤️❤️❤️❤️," Brooklyn wrote in the caption.

At some point during the festivities, Gomez and Peltz Beckham posed for a sweet selfie.

January 2, 2023: Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham spend New Year's Eve together in Mexico

On Jan. 2, 2023, both Gomez and Peltz Beckham posted a slew of photos from their vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico, over the New Year's holiday. They pair spent time enjoying the beach and cruising the waters by boat along with some other friends and Peltz Beckham's husband, Brooklyn.

January 2, 2023: Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham reveal matching "angel" tattoos

Gomez and Peltz Beckham revealed they got matching tattoos of the word "angel" written in script on their forearms. Gomez shared the new ink on her Instagram Story, adding a simple white heart as a caption.

January 2, 2023: Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham wear matching dresses for New Year's

One of Gomez's New Year's posts showed off her and Peltz Beckham's matching sparkly silver minidresses with cutouts on the sides.

"Thanks @maisonvalentino for me and my angels dresses!," Gomez captioned the photos. "Felt like a fairy!"

January 2, 2023: Selena Gomez jokes about being in a "throuple" with Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham

Gomez's last batch of photos from her New Year's trip featured shots of herself getting cozy with Peltz Beckham and her husband, Brooklyn.

"Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone," Gomez captioned the post.

"Facts 💘💘💘🤣," Peltz Beckham said in the comments.

January 8, 2023: Selena Gomez shares a birthday tribute to Nicola Peltz Beckham

The day before Peltz Beckham's actual birthday, January 9, Gomez shared a sweet message for her friend on Instagram.

"It's not your bday yet but let's celebrate NOW!" the singer captioned a carousel of photos showing Peltz Beckham, Gomez and Gomez's younger sister Gracie embracing.

"Omg my sisters!!" Peltz Beckham commented, along with some heart emojis.

January 11, 2023: Nicola Peltz Beckham celebrates Selena Gomez's Golden Globe nomination

The day after the 2023 Golden Globes, at which Gomez was nominated for her role in Only Murders in the Building, Peltz Beckham congratulated her friend with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Celebrating our golden globe girlie," the model captioned a photo of herself, Brooklyn and Gomez enjoying a piece of cake. "So proud of you @selenagomez I love you so much!"

January 14, 2023: Selena Gomez shares a new photo from her New Year's trip with Nicola Peltz Beckham

Nearly two weeks after their New Year's vacation in Mexico, Gomez posted a previously unseen photo from the trip. "My queen," the Rare Beauty founder captioned the image, which showed herself and Peltz Beckham embracing on the deck of a boat.

"You're MY QUEEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!! I LOVE YOUU 😭💖" Peltz Beckham replied in the comments.

February 5, 2023: Selena Gomez posts a photo of her and Nicola Peltz Beckham wearing matching hats

Gomez posted a series of photos from an evening out with friends, including one snap of her and Peltz Beckham wearing matching fuzzy bucket hats while lifting their martini glasses in the air.

Peltz Beckham later shared the same image on her own Instagram page with the caption, "I love this girl so much @selenagomez angel sister."

February 22, 2023: Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend Brooklyn Beckham's soccer practice

Gomez and Peltz Beckham stepped out together to support Brooklyn at his soccer practice. The pair were joined by Gomez's little sister Gracie, whom Gomez featured in a TikTok from the outing, per Entertainment Tonight.

"Supporting uncle Brooklyn," Gomez said in the video while Gracie cheered him on. "Throuple in action," Peltz Beckham added.

Not long after, Gomez announced she'd be taking a break from social media. News of her break came after Gomez reacted to a fan-made TikTok that implied that one of Hailey Bieber's previous TikToks was a subtle jab at Gomez. Her announcement also followed speculation that Kylie Jenner had shaded Gomez in a separate social media post, though Jenner quickly shot the rumors down.

"I'm going to be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. I'm 30 and am too old for this. But I love you so much and I'll see you guys sooner than later," Gomez said in a TikTok Live. "I'm just gonna take a break from everything."