'My Ride or Die!' Selena Gomez Shares New Selfie with Taylor Swift — and Her Cat Benjamin

It truly is nice to have a friend.

While promoting her two new singles “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” last week, Selena Gomez opened up about her years-long friendship with fellow superstar Taylor Swift.

On Monday, the 27-year-old entertainer also shared a never-before-seen photo of her posing with Swift and her newest cat Benjamin.

“My ride or die. I would die for this one,” Gomez wrote over the photo, which the star shared on Instagram Story. “Thank you for forever being by my side. You have taught me so much, walked through all of this with me, STAYED and you remind me to be a better, human being. I’m on your side for life.”

Image zoom Selena Gomez on Instagram Selena Gomez/Instagram

RELATED: Taylor Swift Calls Selena Gomez’s Vulnerable New Song a ‘Perfect Expression of Healing’

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1’s new show New Music Daily, Gomez further spoke about her appreciation for Swift and her family.

“She was frustrated when I was frustrated. She was sad when I was sad. But more than anything, my friends stood by my side when I think they visibly saw me in so much pain,” said Gomez, whose two new tracks appear to be inspired by her on-and-off relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

“I played her this song and I played it with her mom and dad, and I showed her the video. Her mom and Taylor started crying,” continued Gomez. “It wasn’t because the song was emotional, it was just because the first thing they said to me was, ‘We’re so happy that you’re here. After seeing all of that, this is such a cool moment.’ That’s a huge thing for me.”

Last week, Swift supported her friend on Instagram, calling Gomez’s song a “perfect expression of healing & my absolute favorite song she’s put out yet.”

The “Lover” singer also told Zane Lowe during her own stop at his show that Gomez’s emotional ballad is “the best thing she’s ever done.”

“I’m so proud of her. She’s been through so much. I’ve watched so much happen in her life and had a front-row seat to so much, and I’m so proud of her. She is such a revelation because now she’s making her best stuff,” said Swift. “I am 100 percent convinced this is the best thing she’s done so far. Just from my perspective as her friend, I’ve just never been more proud. The things that she’s overcome, the situations that she’s risen above.”

RELATED: Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift Became Best Friends After They Each Dated a Jonas Brother

In May 2018, Gomez told 60,000 fans about her unbreakable bond with Swift when she gave a surprise performance of “Hands to Myself” at the Rose Bowl during her pal’s massive Reputation Stadium Tour.

“This person has never, ever judged a single decision I’ve made. She’s always met me where I’ve been,” she said on stage. “She’s encouraged me when I’ve had nothing to be encouraged about, and I don’t know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family because you’ve changed my life.”