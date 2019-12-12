Look at Selena Gomez now!

Nearly two months after releasing breakup anthems “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now” in October, the star is sharing new details about her highly-anticipated upcoming third studio album, including its track list, art and title, Rare.

On Thursday, Gomez, 27, posted the extended teaser trailer for the new album to her Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Can’t believe I’m revealing the art and title for my new album RARE, out January 10th. It’s the most honest music I’ve ever made and I can’t wait for you to hear my heart.”

The trailer features behind-the-scenes videos of Gomez in the recording studio with pals Julia Michaels and Kid Cudi interspersed with clips of her music videos for “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.”

Along with the two previously released singles, the track list also includes title track “Rare” and songs “Dance Again,” “Ring,” “Vulnerable,” “People You Know,” “Let Me Get Me,” “Crowded Room” featuring singer 6lack, “Kinda Crazy,” “Fun,” “Cut You Off” and “A Sweeter Place” featuring Kid Cudi.

In the trailer, a preview of the title track can be heard as Gomez sings the lyrics, “It feels like you don’t care / Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare?”

At the end of the video, the words “honest,” “vulnerable” and “rare” are shown before unveiling the cover art of the album, which features a photo of Gomez laying on the ground wearing a t-shirt with the word “rare” emblazoned on it. The entire photo is black and white minus the colors on Gomez’s t-shirt.

Image zoom [ent-hotlink id="18430" href="https://people.com/tag/selena-gomez//" title="Selena Gomez"]'s Rare album cover Interscope

Rare marks Gomez’s first new album since 2015’s Revival. Last month, “Lose You to Love Me” became Gomez’s first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart after racking up 38.8 million streams in the U.S. in its first week of release.

“My first number 1!! This song is so dear to my heart. I’ve been working so hard to make this album as honest and fun as possible while remaining vulnerable enough to share where I am in life,” Gomez wrote on Instagram at the time.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Says It ‘Feels Good to Be Back’ as She Opens the 2019 AMAs Performing New Songs

Opening up on Apple Music’s Beats 1’s New Music Daily with Zane Lowe in October, Gomez said she’s feeling more creatively fulfilled than ever after overcoming a difficult period in her life.

“I learned a lot from the last album and I wanted to take what I’ve learned and turn it into something even better,” she told Lowe. “I’m glad I did because this year everything kind of just started pouring out of me. I started saying things in a way that I’ve never been able to articulate them before, so it was actually exactly when it needed to happen.”

Image zoom Selena Gomez Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

It’s been more than two years since Gomez, who suffers from lupus, revealed she’d undergone kidney transplant surgery, sharing that her best friend Francia Raisa had given her the organ as a life-saving measure. The star has taken time off to focus on her health but came roaring back to the music scene again this year.

Last month, Gomez opened the 2019 American Music Awards with a performance of “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now,” which are both rumored to be inspired by her on-and-off relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Rare drops Jan. 10 and is available for pre-order now.