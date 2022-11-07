Selena Gomez's Mom Says She Won't Watch 'My Mind & Me' Film: 'It's Going to Hurt My Stomach'

Mandy Teefey won't be tuning into daughter Selena Gomez's vulnerable new My Mind & Me documentary in full for the time being.

In a new joint interview with Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast released Monday, the 46-year-old mother and former actress spoke about why it'd be too emotionally difficult for her to watch the entire soul-baring Apple TV+ film, which sees Gomez, 30, share details about her struggles with lupus, bipolar disorder and fame.

Teefey explained that while hearing compliments about the film has somewhat enticed her to watch it, she's chosen not to in order to avoid reliving its troubling events — which include Gomez's 2018 "nervous breakdown," subsequent bipolar diagnosis and physical pain related to lupus.

"We went through that and found healing. We've moved past some of it, and even if it's something she went through, and I didn't know she went through it, as a mother, it's going to affect me," she told Shetty, 35. "It's going to hurt my stomach and put me in that mindset. I'm going to wish I could go and protect her."

Mandy Teefey and Selena Gomez Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Noting that Gomez has been "amazing" through her various difficulties, Teefey said she's already worked to "protect" her daughter and needs some time before she'll feel ready to watch the film.

"Maybe I can just get through the holidays, to where I'm not going up to her all the time, 'I'm sorry I didn't know,'" said the mother. "You want to take away your kids' pain. You don't want them to have to experience that, even though that is part of developing who they are going to be, who we all are — our pain, suffering and our growth."

Looking toward the day she may feel ready to watch My Mind & Me, Teefey continued, "Either I'm going to have to be in that mood... where I'm not getting out of bed today, and I already know I'm going to be a little funky, and then watch it and just be alone and kind of cry. And then call her and tell her I'm sorry I wasn't there at that moment. But you can't just be a helicopter parent."

Elsewhere in the interview, Gomez opened up about her own viewing experience. "One thing I noticed when I started to watch the documentary back for the first time, I didn't even recognize that girl anymore," she told Shetty, "and it broke my heart because I was talking about my body and my image, and I just hate that I ever felt those feelings."

She explained that having younger siblings — Gracie Elliot Teefey on her mom's side and Victoria "Tori" and Marcus Gomez on her dad's side — and fans who admire her provide inspiration to stay strong. "I've almost had to get back up every time, more so for them than myself, and that's something I've learned to really understand," said Gomez. "It's healthy to want to be strong for other people. But I needed to recognize… I needed to be strong for myself."