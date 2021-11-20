Selena Gomez's Mom Calls Out Body Shamers After Suffering Double Pneumonia: 'A Miracle I Am Here'

After being told she had two days to live during a hospitalization for pneumonia, Selena Gomez's mom Mandy Teefey says she gained 60 lbs. during her recovery

After sharing a magazine cover with her daughter Selena Gomez, Mandy Teefey is calling out body shamers on Instagram.

Teefey, 45, explained Friday that she recently gained 60 lbs. during a recent hospitalization with life-threatening double pneumonia less than a month before she appeared with Gomez, 29, and their Wondermind co-founder Daniella Pierson on the cover of Entrepreneur magazine.

"I wasn't ever going to discuss this, but I knew when the Entrepreneur cover came out comments on my weight were going to be DM'd to me," Teefey started in the caption.

She shared a screenshot of one DM, offering her a weight-loss program for $5,000. It was followed by photos of her in the hospital, one when she was told she had two days to live, another when she was released.

"I just posted a polite offer instead of the name calling," Teefey wrote. "But, I was out of the hospital for maybe 3 1/2 weeks from double pneumonia. I was told I had days to live. I had miracle Drs. and love from my family and friends to keep me going. I fought. The Drs. fought and I was one of the few who made it out."

"I gained 60 lbs. plus inflammation from the infection. I never gave up on myself or Wondermind coming to reality. I had zero business to be at a photo shoot. So, yesterday was a beautiful day for many reasons filled with personal attacks. I'm healthy and I will work on myself at my pace. It's a miracle I am here and could careless if that means I'm a 16 instead of an 8. Much love to everyone. Let's Wondermind!!! XO," she added.

Wondermind, which launches in 2022, is a media company focused on normalizing mental health. "We wanted to create something outside the box that gets into the dirt of what could really help people," Teefey told Entrepreneur.

In the interview, Gomez also detailed similar experiences on social media, which led to her feeling like a "piece of s—" before she decided to shut down her accounts.

"There was a huge release of no longer feeling like I'm in this tiny phone where people are saying the most hateful things," she explained. "Why would I fill up my days with that? I also started to realize this entire world of people was living an unrealistic life. They were perfect and beautiful and happy all the time."