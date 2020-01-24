Selena Gomez Recalls Meeting Jennifer Aniston for the First Time in a Bathroom: ‘I Freaked Out’

Selena Gomez was a huge fan of Friends long before becoming pals with Jennifer Aniston.

Joining Aniston as the Morning Show actress, 50, subbed in as guest host for Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show, Gomez, 27, started off their chat by sharing just how much the beloved NBC sitcom — and Aniston specifically — had meant to her growing up.

“Rachel was my life,” Gomez raved, adding watching the show was a tradition she shared with her mother, Mandy Teefey.

“I would watch it on channel 33 at 10:30 every night on Thursday with my mom and I cried when the whole season was over,” she said, going on to note that she’s glad the show is just as popular today. ”Now people my age and everyone else are just as obsessed and it just makes me so happy for you and for the show because it’s iconic.”

“Selena, you’ve always been so sweet. You really are a genuine fan and it’s amazing,” Aniston replied.

As the conversation continued, Aniston and Gomez looked back on some of the moments they’ve shared together — including the first time they met.

“We’ve known each other for years. You’ve been to my house, we’ve had pizza,” Aniston said, noting that according to Gomez, they ran into each other for the first time “in a bathroom.”

Although Aniston didn’t seem to remember much from the moment, Gomez shared that at the time “nobody knew who I was.”

“You were in the bathroom wearing a black dress,” she said. “I walked into the bathroom and I saw you and you were just so nice. You just walked out of the bathroom, you were going back, and my heart stopped and I freaked out and I ran to my mom and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I just saw Jennifer Aniston,’ ” she said.

“Did I say hello? Did we have a pleasantry?” asked Aniston, as Gomez replied, “You were fine. You were everything that I wanted.”

With a big smile on her face, Aniston added: “Bless your heart.”

Proving that her fandom hasn’t diminished with time, after taping the interview, Gomez called Aniston her “childhood/current queen,” as she called their sit-down “one of my favorite interviews of my life.”

Back in 2009, Gomez first opened up about bumping into Aniston in a bathroom while attending the Women In Film Crystal and Lucy Awards.

“I was shaking!” she told Just Jared JR. “I ran into Jennifer in the bathroom and she goes, ‘Hi!’ My legs started to shake and I ran. I didn’t know what to do because I freaked out,” she said.

Gomez added that “the whole reason I started my show [Wizards of Waverly Place] and mannerisms, they were after Jennifer Aniston.” During the award show, she said, “They were playing clip reels of the work she’s done and I quoted the whole thing. Every single thing she’d say, I would say it. People were sitting there laughing at me and they’re like, ‘Wow, you’re obsessed.’ ”

The pair went on to start their cross-generational friendship through mutual management.

“We met through my management — they manage her as well — so it was kind of like a friendly meeting and instantly she’s, like, inviting me to her house,” the singer revealed during a 2015 radio interview, according to E! News.

“She has a pizza oven. Like, we’ve made pizzas at her house,” she added. “She’s very cool and very sweet. She kind of gives me a lot of, like, maternal advice.”