Selena Gomez Says She's Still a ‘Work in Progress’ as She Helps Break Mental Health Stigma

Selena Gomez — one of People's 2020 People of the Year — says there is "so much change" she wants to see in the mental health space

Selena Gomez has been working hard to break down the stigmas surrounding mental health for years, but the pop superstar has been especially passionate about the cause in 2020.

Acknowledging the emotional toll the pandemic has taken, the Rare Beauty founder, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively it was crucial for her to have the release of her makeup brand coincide with the launch of the Rare Impact Fund.

"I've been a champion for mental health for numerous years and talked very openly about my experiences," says Gomez, one of three People of the Year honored in PEOPLE's latest issue. "I want so much change in that space, and I wanted people of all ages to understand that the mind isn't simple."

With a commitment to help raise $100 million in the next 10 years to help provide mental health resources to underserved communities, the "Back to You" singer says she hopes to help others struggling feel less alone.

"I'm a work in progress. There's still so much that I'm figuring out," says Gomez, who previously told PEOPLE her battles with depression and anxiety at times left her unable to get out of bed. "It's okay to be frustrated or have a hard day."

The star says the biggest challenge she faces is "getting rid of the lies outside of my mind" and learning to focus on what's important to her, including her family, friends and passions.

"I'm at the point where I'm starting to care less about what others think and more about what I feel," she says. "I also don't read comments or [Google myself]. People think I'm lying but I find my life to be easier that way. Life is much bigger than some little comment."