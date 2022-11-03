Selena Gomez Says She May Not Be Able to Carry Children Due to Bipolar Disorder Meds, Details 2018 Psychosis

Selena Gomez is speaking candidly about her hopes to one day become a mother.

In an interview with Rolling Stone for the publication's latest cover story, the singer, 30, opened up about how she would like to become a parent sometime in the future and why that could potentially be a difficult task.

Gomez told the outlet she once visited a friend who was trying to get pregnant. After their time together, she recalled crying in her car and thinking about the fact that the two medications she is taking for her bipolar disorder will likely make it that she won't ever be able to carry her own children.

"That's a very big, big, present thing in my life," Gomez told the outlet, before noting that she is hopeful she will still become a mom through other means in the years to come.

"However I'm meant to have them, I will," she added on the prospect of having children.

According to doctor-reviewed article from WebMD, bipolar disorder medications have the potential to cause birth issues including neural tube defects, heart defects as well as developmental delay or neurobehavioral problems. However, some physicians recommend staying on such medications through childbirth, as bipolar symptoms can worsen during pregnancy.

Amanda Charchian for Rolling Stone

Elsewhere in the interview, Gomez detailed an episode of psychosis she endured in 2018. Noting that she doesn't remember much from the time period, she explained that she spent several months in treatment while experiencing paranoia and difficulty trusting those around her. The "Rare" musician's friends had trouble recognizing her at the time, and her mother learned about the entire situation via TMZ, according to RS.

Psychosis can last for an unpredictable amount of time, said Gomez, who slowly but surely felt herself "walking out of psychosis" before getting diagnosed with bipolar disorder and taking several medications while doctors tried to figure out an appropriate cocktail.

Her state eventually improved, though medications left her feeling "gone," she explained, until a different psychiatrist took her off all but two drugs. "He really guided me," she told RS. "But I had to detox, essentially, from the medications I was on. I had to learn how to remember certain words. I would forget where I was when we were talking. It took a lot of hard work for me to (a) accept that I was bipolar, but (b) learn how to deal with it because it wasn't going to go away."

Amanda Charchian for Rolling Stone

Gomez, who has long been open about her battles with anxiety and depression, revealed her bipolar diagnosis in April 2020 during an episode of Miley Cyrus' Instagram Live show Bright Minded.

"Recently I went to one of the best mental hospitals in America, McLean Hospital, and I discussed that, after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar," she said at the time. "And so when I go to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn't scare me once I know it… I wanted to know everything about it, and it took the fear away."

During Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Gomez opened up further to host Kelly Clarkson about her visit to the McLean Hospital in Massachusetts. "It's one of the best hospitals for — they're kind of covering everything in the mental health space. So, I was able to say my diagnosis out loud for the first time," she recalled. "And it gave me such strength, and — it wasn't easy."

Bipolar disorder is a mental disorder that "causes unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, concentration, and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks," according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Gomez is now set to candidly share her triumphs and setbacks with mental health in the new documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

At the Los Angeles premiere of her new Apple TV+ project, Gomez chatted with PEOPLE exclusively about how she views the world nowadays.

"I have a very healthy relationship with my therapist, so let's start there," she began. "I'm doing things with my Rare Impact Fund. I'm having these conversations, I'm meeting people."

Continued Gomez, "I went to the White House for the mental-health summit and … I'm wanting to be as proactive as I can."

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me premieres Friday on Apple TV+.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.