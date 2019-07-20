Selena Gomez Gives Touching Maid of Honor Speech at Cousin's Wedding: 'You Taught Me to Be Strong'

Image zoom Selena Gomez SplashNews.com

Selena Gomez was a vision in black while attending her cousin Priscilla DeLeon’s wedding on Friday.

As befitting her maid of honor status, the 26-year-old star wore an elegant black off-the-shoulder gown, which also featured a thigh-high slit.

After the ceremony, Gomez also gave a touching speech to DeLeon and her new husband, Jay Cosme.

“You taught me to be strong,” she could be seen telling her cousin in videos posted by fans, going on to call Priscilla “brave” and “beautiful.”

Sending the couple her love, she added, “I pray for you guys all the time.”

The nuptials took place in Gomez’s home state of Texas amid the ongoing heatwave, which is sending temperatures across the county into triple digits.

Two weeks before saying “I do,” DeLeon praised Gomez for throwing her the “bachelorette party of my dreams.”

“I wouldn’t want anyone else standing next to me at the alter,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of photos taken from the trip, including a photo of herself and Gomez laughing on the beach. “My maid of honor really showed out this weekend and threw me the bachelorette party of my dreams. I am forever grateful.”

As an extra special surprise, Gomez made sure that her cousin got to walk down the aisle in the wedding dress of her dreams.

While shopping for dresses together in December 2017, DeLeon shared an adorable clip of the cousins posing with an “I Said Yes to the Dress” sign.

“When your maid of honor makes your dream dress a reality and surprises you with it!” she wrote.

Gomez, who is also godmother to her cousin’s son, was even on hand when her cousin first got engaged in March 2016.

“We have waited our whole lives for this #whyamIactinglikeigotaring,” she captioned a celebratory shot of the pair embracing on the happy night.