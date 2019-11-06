Mashup of Selena Gomez's New Song 'Lose You to Love Me' with Justin Bieber's 'Sorry' Goes Viral

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber‘s multi-year on-and-off relationship has been immortalized in a new chills-inducing mashup.

In late October, music producer Andy Wu shared a mashup of Gomez’s new song “Lose You to Love Me” with Bieber’s 2015 hit “Sorry.” The catchy song soon went viral, and the clip has racked up over 1.4 million views on YouTube as of Wednesday afternoon.

Wu’s creation begins with the opening notes of “Sorry” as each singer’s music video is superimposed on the other. After about 30 seconds, the song then moves seamlessly into Gomez’s vulnerable new ballad and switches between the two for the duration of the four-minute clip.

Both “Sorry” and “Lose You to Love Me” have been rumored to be inspired by the former couple’s long rocky relationship and eventual breakup.

“It feels like I am hearing both side[s] of the story at the same time,” one fan commented on Wu’s video.

“Why did this mashup get me SO emotional?!? 😭😭😭,” another added. “I loved them together, but I guess in the end, they weren’t right for one another 💔.”

Earlier this week, “Lose You to Love Me” earned Gomez, 27, her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“My first number 1!! This song is so dear to my heart. I’ve been working so hard to make this album as honest and fun as possible while remaining vulnerable enough to share where I am in life,” Gomez wrote on Instagram in celebration.

“I love you deeply and thank you so much for listening,” she continued. “I want to thank each and every person that was [a part] of this moment that I’ll never forget!”

One day after she dropped the raw ballad in late October, Gomez followed up the song with an upbeat breakup anthem titled “Look at Her Now.”

Opening up recently on Apple Music’s Beats 1’s New Music Daily with Zane Lowe, the star said she’s feeling more creatively fulfilled than ever after overcoming a difficult period in her life.

“I learned a lot from the last album and I wanted to take what I’ve learned and turn it into something even better,” she told Lowe. “I’m glad I did because this year everything kind of just started pouring out of me. I started saying things in a way that I’ve never been able to articulate them before, so it was actually exactly when it needed to happen.”