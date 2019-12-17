Selena Gomez Reveals What She's Looking for in a Potential Romantic Partner: 'I Love Funny'

Selena Gomez is opening up about her ideal man!

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer, 27, stopped by the U.K.’s Capital FM on Monday and ended up revealing what she looks for in a romantic partner.

The morning radio show has a recurring segment in which guests can ask questions for the next guest — and Cats star Jason Derulo was one prior guest who had a question for Gomez.

“So, I have a question for you. So what is your best advice to a man coming up to meet a woman for the first time?” Derulo asked. “How do you like to be approached? What’s the best approach a man can give a woman for the first time?”

Gomez couldn’t help but laugh at the question, before sharing her advice.

“I don’t think I’ve ever really been asked this question before,” the “Wolves” singer said, before revealing that she likes first dates to be in a group setting.

“I like group situations,” she said. “So I find that that’s what makes me comfortable — if they’re someone maybe I know of someone of I know.”

The Spring Breakers star added that she tends to “like to be approached in a natural, organic way.”

“And I hope that whoever’s doing that is actually interested in me and not really my name,” she said. “So, it’s pretty hard, but that’s usually the best way.”

Gomez said that she loves “genuine” people and that she can usually tell if a person approaching her has bad intentions.

“I feel like in the first five seconds I can tell if I’m meeting someone that just wants one thing, and then I can tell when it’s a good group of guys and they’re cool,” she continued. “I love funny. I don’t like arrogant. I don’t like you know, show-offy. I love playful, adventurous, but really down-to-Earth and cool.”

Currently single, Gomez has been focusing on her music and has a new album coming out on January 10, 2020.

The songstress has called the new album, titled Rare, “the most honest music” she’s ever made.

The upcoming album marks Gomez’s first since 2015’s Revival, and the star said on Apple Music’s Beats 1’s New Music Daily with Zane Lowe in October that “this year everything kind of just started pouring out of me.”

“I started saying things in a way that I’ve never been able to articulate them before, so it was actually exactly when it needed to happen,” she said of the creative process for Rare.

Gomez opened the 2019 American Music Awards with a performance of “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now” last month, both songs rumored to be inspired by her on-and-off relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.