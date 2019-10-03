Selena Gomez Premieres Living Undocumented During Emotional Night with Series' 'Brave' Subjects

Image zoom Selena Gomez Charley Gallay/Getty

One day after opening up about her family’s own experience with undocumented immigration in an emotional op-ed, Selena Gomez attended the premiere of her new Netflix series, Living Undocumented, and reunited with several of the show’s subjects.

“There’s so much that I actually didn’t know, and it’s actually happened directly to my family … I understand that this was an issue, but I got to learn so much through these amazing, brave families that put their lives at risk,” the actress, who executive produced the series, told the audience ahead of the screening.

“Immigration is all over the news … but what was so great about this is bringing humanity to it and really seeing these people’s hearts and what they’ve contributed,” she continued. “They’re already some of the best people that I’ve met.”

The screening room at Netflix’s headquarters was packed to the brim, and celebrity attendees like Rosario Dawson and Guillermo Diaz also mingled with several of the series’ subjects during an intimate reception.

Image zoom Rosario Dawson and Selena Gomez Charley Gallay/Getty

RELATED: Selena Gomez Says She Thinks About Undocumented Immigration ‘Every Day’ in Passionate Essay

Available for streaming now, the docu-series follows eight undocumented families who allowed film crews to chronicle their stories and struggles as they faced potential deportation.

In an impassioned essay written for TIME that was released on Tuesday, the “Back to You” singer, 27, revealed that her aunt was the first in her family to cross the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the 1970s. Her grandparents followed, and her father was born in Texas, she added.

“But when I read the news headlines or see debates about immigration rage on social media, I feel afraid for those in similar situations. I feel afraid for my country,” she wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez Surprises Fans at Hospital Prom — and Sticks Around for Selfies

In September, Gomez shared a trailer for the docu-series on her Instagram account, writing in the caption: “I am so humbled to be a part of Netflix’s documentary series Living Undocumented. The immigration issue is more complex than one administration, one law or the story you hear about on the news.

“These are real people in your community, your neighbors, your friends — they are all part of the country we call home,” she continued. “I can’t wait for you guys to see this and hope it impacts you like it impacted me.”