Selena Gomez and Little Sister Gracie Team Up to Reenact Memorable Full House Argument on TikTok

Selena Gomez and little sister Gracie are one dynamic duo.

On Friday, the 29-year-old singer uploaded an adorable video on TikTok in which she and her younger sibling, 8, acted out a famous scene from Full House.

While sitting beside each other, the pair recreated a moment from the popular television series in which D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) and Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) argue with one another about who is better.

After lip-syncing along to lines about who was older or younger and taller or shorter, Gomez — taking on the role of D.J. — says, "I'm smarter" before Gracie, as Stephanie, quips, "I'm not falling for that!"

"Sisters," Gomez captioned the sweet sibling clip, which has since garnered over 2 million likes.

Selena Gomez and Little Sister Gracie Reenact Full House Scene on TikTok Selena Gomez and sister | Credit: Selena Gomez/TikTok

Gomez has recently been more active on the video-sharing platform, where she has a total of 51 videos posted.

Earlier this month, the "Rare" singer shared a silly TikTok roasting an old interview of hers. In the clip, she holds up a colorful wig as she mouths along to a viral sound from a red carpet interview back in her Disney Channel days.

"I've got a little blue going on. I don't know, I like a little edge and a little pop in my hair so I wanted to add something different, especially for the Teen Vogue party," Gomez lip-syncs.

"To my younger self: you're not cool bro," she captioned the video, which has racked up over 7 million likes as of Saturday afternoon.