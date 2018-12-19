Selena Gomez Leaves Treatment After Hospitalization and Enjoys Snowy Vacation with Friends

More than two months after Selena Gomez checked into treatment after suffering an emotional breakdown while in the hospital, a source confirms to PEOPLE the star is now back home.

On Tuesday, her friends Connar Franklin and actress Bailee Madison posted a series of photos from a snowy vacation featuring Gomez looking happy and healthy.

“She’s feeling much better and looking forward to getting back to normalcy,” the source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “She’s spending time with friends and family.”

The 26-year-old “Wolves” singer was hospitalized twice in October, both times for a low white blood cell count, which can be a side effect for kidney transplant patients.

During her second visit, Gomez suffered a panic attack and subsequently headed to a treatment center on the East Coast. “She has had a tough few weeks and the panic attack in the hospital was the tipping point,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

The star — who also underwent a kidney transplant last year because of her ongoing battle with lupus — chose to undergo dialectical behavior therapy, a therapy method designed to help try to identify, and then change, negative thinking and behavioral patterns.

The news came a few weeks after Gomez announced that she is taking a break from social media. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember— negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi,” she wrote on Instagram.

Gomez has been open about her battle with lupus for several years, and first revealed in 2015 that she’d undergone chemotherapy to treat the disease. Lupus causes the immune system to attack its own organs and tissues and can affect the whole body.

She has also been candid about struggling with depression and anxiety and revealed earlier this year she is continuing to focus on her mental and physical health.

“I’ve had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I’ve been very vocal about it, but it’s not something I feel I’ll ever overcome,” she told Harper’s BAZAAR for its March cover story. “There won’t be a day when I’m like, ‘Here I am in a pretty dress — I won!’ I think it’s a battle I’m gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I’m okay with that because I know that I’m choosing myself over anything else.”