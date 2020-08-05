"I try to keep my mind positive," the singer said about navigating life in a pandemic

Selena Gomez Says She Has 'Learned So Much' About Herself During Quarantine: 'A Lot Has Changed'

When it comes to self-isolating at home during the coronavirus pandemic, Selena Gomez has found her silver lining.

While promoting her upcoming HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef, the "Rare" singer opened up about how she's been navigating life in quarantine — and all that she's thankful for at the end of the day.

"I think there's been a lot of blessings in the breaking," Gomez, 28, told reporters during the CTAM Summer Press Tour's virtual panel on Wednesday. "It's not easy for anyone to be walking through what we're walking through. It's not normal. It's affecting people specifically with mental health. People who have never thought about things that they’re thinking about now. It's confusing."

While Gomez admitted that it was "hard" to get acclimated to her new normal in the beginning, she's "grateful" for her blessings and the strong support system that surrounds her.

"I have great friends; I see a therapist," said Gomez. "I try to keep my mind positive. I've learned so much about myself. I've learned so much about my country than I ever have from school or anywhere. I've been very grateful for that as well. A lot has changed. And I'm 28 now, whatever that means."

Last week, the "Good For You" songstress returned to social media after a brief hiatus, explaining to fans the reason behind her absence.

"I wanted to take some time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven't been posting that much," she began. "I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there's so many exciting things coming up that I can't wait to share with all of you."

"I just think at the beginning of this year, with everything going on, it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just joyful or celebratory. It was really hard for me and I've taken the time to learn, truly learn, about what's going on and I continue to make that my priority," she added.

"But, just letting you know that I'm going to be a little bit more involved and I'm just sending more love and gonna show you some more of my personal stuff and what I have been doing. But, thank you for being here, and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon," she concluded.

On Tuesday, Gomez shared a sneak peek of Selena + Chef, which follows Gomez as she polishes her cooking skills while self-isolating at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

"A little sneak of what I'm cookin' up," she captioned the footage, which shows Gomez getting a virtual lesson from chef Ludo Lefebvre.

"Alright, what are you going to teach me to cook?" Gomez asks Lefebvre in the opening scene as the footage transitions to clips of her kitchen and Lefebvre asking her to get some ingredients together.

The network first announced the upcoming show in early May.