Selena Gomez Laughs Her Way Through TikTok Challenge With Best Friend Francia Raisa

Selena Gomez Laughs Her Way Through 'He's a 10 But…' TikTok Challenge With Best Friend Francia Raisa

Selena Gomez is jumping on the latest TikTok trend!

The Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, shared a cute video to the platform Wednesday night where she was joined by best friend Francia Raisa.

The two pals giggled their way through the "He's a 10 but…" challenge where TikTokers ask their friends what "score" they would give someone with certain characteristics.

"He's a 10," Raisa, 34, began. "But his breath stinks."

"And I can't fix that?," Gomez asked.

"You try," Raisa responded.

The duo jumped back and forth, taking turns asking the other to give scores.

"He's a 10 but he only likes to role play Star Wars," Gomez asked with a laugh before wondering if it's "weird."

"Is it weird that I've never seen Star Wars?" the How I Met Your Father actress asked.

Raisa then asked a question that's a non-starter for the "Rare" singer.

"He's a 10 but doesn't like dogs," she said.

"No, I'm out," Gomez responded without missing a beat.

Later, Gomez asked a question that they both agreed was a hard "no."

"He's a 10, but he hates everything that you've ever been in," she said.

To finish up the hilarious segment, Gomez asked a question that hit close for both of them.

"He's a 10, but he hates your best friend," she said.

"I hate her too sometimes," Raisa joked before grabbing onto her pal as they laughed.

Gomez made sure her fans knew the video was made in good fun, captioning the TikTok, "But everyone is a 10, remember that fact while viewing."

Gomez and Raisa have been close friends since 2007, when Disney and ABC Family (now Freeform) had the stars visit a children's hospital together.

Selena Gomez (L) and Francia Raisa attend Billboard Women In Music 2017 Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Selena and I were in the same group and we just clicked," Raisa said in a 2013 interview with Latina.

Raisa donated her kidney to the Rare Beauty founder in 2017 due to complications stemming from the autoimmune disease lupus. Since then, Gomez has continued to advocate for those suffering from the disease.

In March 2021, nearly four years after she received her friend's kidney, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer reposted a thread written by Raisa in honor of World Kidney Day.

"If you've been following me for a while, you know that I've kept my kidney donation process pretty private," Raisa wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of herself in the hospital. "However, I think I've gotten to a point in my life where I feel comfortable and confident in speaking about my experience, and using my platform to raise awareness for the various kidney diseases that affect our population."

"While I wasn't affected personally by kidney disease, I've seen the impacts of it firsthand and want to do my part to help educate others on it," she continued. "So in honor of World Kidney Day, let's talk about the impact of kidney disease and how we can work to ensure those living with kidney disease are living well."