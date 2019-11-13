Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels Share a Kiss Before Getting Matching Arrow Tattoos

Selena Gomez just got some matching ink with her longtime bestie Julia Michaels!

The friends both got tattoos of matching arrows on their hands, so that when they hold hands the arrows point to one another.

“It’s tatted… my arrow points to you forever,” Gomez, 27, wrote on her Instagram Story along with a photo of the pals smiling and gazing down at their new ink. She also shared some photos of the pair getting the tattoos; Brad Reis tattooed Gomez and London Reese tattooed Michaels.

“Always to you baby,” Michaels wrote on her own Instagram Story, sharing Gomez’s post. “Love you @selenagomez.”

Image zoom Julia Michaels, Selena Gomez Selena Gomez/Instagram

Reis shared a photo of the foursome, writing on Instagram, “So last night I got to tattoo @selenagomez while my main brother @londonreese tattooed his bestie @juliamichaels , safe to say last night was super rad and meaningful for me! London your the f—ing man and I’ll never forget the way you put me on! Going up gang in full effect!”

Image zoom Julia Michaels, Selena Gomez Selena Gomez/Instagram

Image zoom Selena Gomez Selena Gomez/Instagram

The commemorative tattoos came after a few busy and fun-filled days for the friends, who sang together on Monday night and celebrated Michaels’ upcoming birthday on Sunday night — the “Issues” singer turns 26 on Wednesday.

Gomez surprised fans on Monday night when she joined Michaels on stage at the Fonda Theater to sing Michaels’ song “Anxiety,” which the friends wrote together along with Ian Kirkpatrick and Scott Harris.

Image zoom Julia Michaels, Selena Gomez Selena Gomez/Instagram

Image zoom Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels Julia Michaels/Instagram

Both the musicians shared snippets of the performance on their Instagram Stories, and Michaels wrote atop one clip initially shared by Harris, “our song baby!!! 🙂 love you,” tagging the collaborators.

“I’m kind of convinced these last few days aren’t real,” Michaels wrote on Instagram, sharing a video singing the song with Gomez at her concert Monday night. “Thank you @selenagomez for the most epic headline show I’ve ever played. I love you beyond words and I’m so happy we finally got to sing our baby together :)”

Both musicians also posted the same photo to their Stories showing them sharing a kiss on the lips from the performance.

Michaels also worked with Gomez on her new music, and is credited as a writer on her latest singles “Lose You to Love Me,” and “Look at Her Now.”

“@selenagomez thank you so much for allowing me to be apart of your process and your journey,” Michaels wrote on Instagram when “Lose You to Love Me” came out. “You inspire me everyday to prevail through tough times and to show up for myself. I love you endlessly. Got to write this with the ever talented selena, @tranterjustin @mattmanswe and @mrfredriksson . such a magical day. Shout out to @vanessa_tara for helpin make this happen. So much love to all.”

When “Look at Her Now” came out, Michaels added in another Instagram post, “constantly grateful I get to write with people that have changed my life multiple times.”

On Monday, Gomez shared a series of photos from Michaels’ prom-themed birthday party on Sunday, writing in her caption, “My love, my heart and my soul @juliamichaels 🖤”

On Monday, Michaels tweeted, “Last night was one of the best nights of my entire life :)”