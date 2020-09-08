Selena Gomez Jokes That All Her Ex-Boyfriends Think She's 'Crazy': 'I Don't Care'

Selena Gomez is poking fun at her love life — both past and present.

While promoting her new makeup line, Rare Beauty, in a virtual chat with YouTuber NikkieTutorials, the singer, 28, joked that her wedding "is never going to happen."

"It's hard in quarantine," Gomez said of dating. "This is also not an invitation."

"It's just funny," she added, "because I release things that say 'I want a boyfriend' and stuff, and people say that, and I'm like 'No, I didn't mean that.' Guys are a lot of work."

"Every one of my exes think I'm crazy, so I don't care," Gomez jokingly said.

Gomez previously had an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber between 2010-2018. During that time period, she dated The Weeknd for several months in 2017.

Image zoom Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Image zoom The Weeknd and Selena Gomez

Last October, the "Rare" singer said she's "been super, super single for two years" during an interview on the Zach Sang Show.

"I want to know what that love will look like next for me. I want it to be real and I don't want it to be co-dependent or messy or lack of communication," she shared. "When you get older, you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength as you. … I'm chillin' right now you guys, honestly, that is so stressful.”

Image zoom Selena Gomez Angela Weiss/Getty

Gomez also said that when the time comes to find romance, she would "do so many things differently."

"I would be very transparent," she said. "I don't have room to buffer things that I need or that I want. I think girls can sometimes be scared of that, because we're viewed as crazy or needy or overthinking things or dramatic. I understand sometimes, but I love being a girl and I love having the emotions I have, falling super deep and being passionate. It's just about containing it and channeling it in the right areas."