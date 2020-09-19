Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston Urge Facebook to Crack Down on 'Misinformation' and 'Hate Speech'

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston are calling on Facebook and Instagram to stop allowing "misinformation" and "hate speech" to be shared on their platforms.

On Friday, Gomez, 28, shared a screenshot of a private message she sent to Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg as well as the company’s COO Sheryl Sandberg.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It’s been a while since we sat down. We have a serious problem,” the singer wrote in the message shared on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook. Gomez also claimed the two social media platforms “are being used to spread hate, misinformation, racism and bigotry."

"I am calling on you both to HELP STOP THIS. Please shut down groups and users focused on spreading hate speech, violence and misinformation. Our future depends on it,” she added. “This is an election year. We cannot afford to have misinformation about voting. There has to be fact checking and accountability. Hope to hear back from you ASAP.”

Image zoom Selena Gomez Selena Gomez/Instagram

Aniston, 51, echoed Gomez’s call to action in her own statement.

“We need to have this conversation,” the actress wrote. “Instagram is fun and we love connecting with each other — but hate speech, bigotry, racism, homophobia, transphobia are far too welcome on this platform and Facebook must regulate this.”

“Social media is playing a huge role in this election and we need to be conscious of the information we take in. Check your facts and stop hate,” she added, alongside a link to the Stop Hate for Profit campaign.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

The Stop Hate for Profit campaign was announced on June 17, when a number of civil rights groups, including the NAACP and the Anti-Defamation League, took out a full-page ad in the Los Angeles Times.

“Today, we are asking all businesses to stand in solidarity with our most deeply held American values of freedom, equality and justice and not advertise on Facebook’s services in July,” the ad read. “Let’s send Facebook a powerful message: Your profits will never be worth promoting hate, bigotry, racism, antisemitism and violence.”

Although Zuckerberg went on to announce that the company would be changing some of its policies in order to prohibit hate speech from appearing in its ads, the Stop Hate for Profit campaign said that the “small number of small changes” would not be enough and would barely “make a dent" in the enormous problem.