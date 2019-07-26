Selena Gomez Shows Off Semicolon Tattoo in Striking Photo from Her Italian Birthday Getaway

Selena Gomez is living it up in Italy.

Two days after thanking her fans for sending touching birthday wishes her way, the “Back to You” singer shared another gorgeous photo from her idyllic getaway.

In the shot, Gomez looks relaxed while posing on the water in a black, red and pink floral dress.

“Me, Italy -trying desperately to look like a Fellini film,” she captioned the snap, referencing the influential late Italian film director and screenwriter Federico Fellini.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Jets to Italy for Birthday Getaway with Her Grandparents — See Her Breezy Vacation Style

Visible in the photo is Gomez’s meaningful semicolon tattoo, which she got two years ago along with Tommy Dorfman and Alisha Boe, who star in her Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

The punctuation represents Project Semicolon, a suicide prevention and mental health awareness organization. “Today was a magical day. Another day to be grateful to be alive. Alisha, Selena, and I went together to get ; tattoos,” Dorfman wrote on Instagram after getting inked. “For us, it means a beginning of another chapter in life, in lieu of ending your life.”

Earlier this week, Gomez revealed she shed “grateful tears” after being moved by the touching words sent her way by her fans.

“Well I’m 27 now,” the star, who celebrated her birthday on Monday, wrote on Instagram. “I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday. Not just the quick notes. The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night. Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU.”

Image zoom Selena Gomez with friends Instar

The actress was spotted on her Italian getaway in Rome this week enjoying lunch at Pierluigi with some friends, film producer Andrea Iervolino and her maternal grandmother Debbie Jean Gibson.

“She just turned 27 and is celebrating in Rome and Capri. She’s having a good time and enjoying herself with her grandparents,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She’s getting some relaxation in but is also excited to get back home and back to work.”