Selena Gomez Says She's Taking a Break from Social Media: 'I'm Too Old for This'

Selena Gomez is taking a step back from social media.

In a TikTok Live clip shared by fans via Twitter on Thursday, the "Leave You to Love Me" singer announced she was taking another break.

"I'm going to be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. I'm 30 and am too old for this. But I love you so much and I'll see you guys sooner than later," she said. "I'm just gonna take a break from everything."

The move comes after Gomez reacted to a fan-made TikTok video that implied that Hailey Bieber's TikTok video shared in January was a subtle jab at Gomez. In the clip, the model lip-synced to a viral audio sound alongside two friends, including Kendall Jenner.

The trio mouthed: "I'm not saying she deserved it, but I'm saying God's timing is always right." Though the video made no mention of Gomez, it was deleted shortly after being posted.

When the video was brought to the singer's attention a month later, she was quick to shut down any drama. "It's ok! I don't let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x," Gomez commented last week on the video, which was shared on Jan. 9 by user @ellenacuario.

Additionally, earlier this week, the "Look at Her Now" performer responded to a TikTok of Bieber pretending to gag at a mention of Swift while cohosting Drop the Mic alongside Method Man. "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game," wrote Gomez in a comment.

Gomez has had a complicated relationship with social media in the past. After taking several Instagram breaks over the years, Gomez revealed in 2019 that she no longer had the app, as negative comments on her posts had left her feeling "depressed."

In January, however, she teased a return by sharing a series of three bathroom selfies.

Meanwhile, during an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this month, she opened up about her relationship with social media over the years — and revealed why at the time, TikTok is what she enjoyed using most.

"People can call me ugly or stupid and I'm like, whatever. But these people get detailed," she recalled. "They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety…I couldn't do it anymore. It was a waste of my time."

She added, "The only thing I have on my phone is TikTok because I find it to be a little less hostile. There are wonderful things about social media—connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories. But usually that's filtered through [for me now]. I created a system. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging."