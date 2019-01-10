Selena Gomez Goes Horseback Riding After Completing Treatment Following Hospitalization

Selena Gomez is enjoying horsing around with her very best friends in the weeks following her release from treatment.

On Wednesday evening, the singer, 26, saddled up and hit the hills for a sunset horseback riding session along with her pals Raquelle Stevens and Anna Collins. Exuding major western vibes, Gomez paired a sherpa patched tapestry-like coat with a pair of jeans, sneakers and her signature gold hoop earrings.

“Sunset ride ❤️,” Stevens captioned the sweet photo of the trio sitting on their horses with a beautiful backdrop, while Collins posted a variation of the shot with three unicorn emojis as the caption.

Selena Gomez horseback riding

In the September 2017 issue of InStyle, Gomez opened up about equine therapy, which she sought after canceling the remainder of her Revival tour the previous year to focus on her emotional health and exhaustion.

“I went away for 90 days, and it was the best thing that I ever could’ve done,” she told InStyle‘s Laura Brown in her candid cover interview. “I had no phone, nothing, and I was scared. But it was amazing, and I learned a lot.”

“I was in the countryside and never did my hair… And it was hard, obviously,” Gomez continued. “But I knew what my heart was saying, and I thought, ‘OK, I think this has helped me become stronger for other people.'”

During her second visit last October, Gomez suffered a panic attack after two hospitalizations, both times for a low white blood cell count, which can be a side effect for kidney transplant patients. (Gomez underwent a kidney transplant last year because of her ongoing battle with lupus.) She subsequently headed to a treatment center on the East Coast to focus on her mental health. “She has had a tough few weeks and the panic attack in the hospital was the tipping point,” the source previously told PEOPLE.

Gomez chose to undergo dialectical behavior therapy, a therapy method designed to help try to identify, and then change, negative thinking and behavioral patterns.

The singer has been open about her battle with lupus for several years, and first revealed in 2015 that she’d undergone chemotherapy to treat the disease. Lupus causes the immune system to attack its own organs and tissues and can affect the whole body.

In December, her friends Connar Franklin and actress Bailee Madison posted a series of photos from a snowy vacation in Big Bear, California, featuring Gomez looking happy and healthy following her release from treatment.

Selena Gomez, Bailee Madison and friends

“Selena’s feeling much better and looking forward to getting back to normalcy,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “She’s spending time with friends and family.”

Following her wintery getaway, Gomez returned home to some more nature activities and lunch dates with close friends.

“Selena looks amazing. Since finishing her treatment, she is surrounding herself with friends,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “She seems very happy.”