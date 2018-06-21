Selena Gomez, Horror Movie Star? Watch Her Creepy Turn in Petra Collins' New Short Film

Move over, Jamie Lee Curtis — Selena Gomez is coming for your scream queen-status.

On Wednesday, the former Disney Channel star returned to her acting roots, teaming up with her close pal, Canadian artist and director Petra Collins, for a new bizarre and nightmarish short horror film.

Rolling out exclusively on Instagram’s new long-form video platform IGTV, the film is filled with disturbing imagery.

There’s Gomez, 25, naked in a bathtub, playing with a dismembered face in one clip from the film. And Gomez sucking on a singular eyeball. At one point, she lays at the legs of a woman with a face made out of a dismembered fingers. Later, the star just casually scrapes icing off her own leg with a knife and eats it.

All the while, Gomez hums an unidentifiable tune while American Horror Story-esque music plays in the background.

Perhaps most creepy, the film is titled “A Love Story.”

Collins and Gomez have worked together before: She directed the singer’s 2017 music videos for “Bad Liar” and “Fetish” — the latter which featured its own fair share of strange imagery (including Gomez flailing around the kitchen, eating lipstick and glass).

The two are good friends, and talked for well over a year about collaborating together on a horror movie.

Collins told Vanity Fair last May, “I love The Exorcist and the things that come from inside you, the things that are a little more subtle, and things that you deal with from inwards, and I feel like it’s something Selena and I both love talking about … that topic is sort of dear to us.”

Petra Collins and Selena Gomez Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

As part of A Love Story‘s rollout, Collins, 25, also shared a series of behind-the-scenes shots of the film to her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Gomez released a video of her own: The music video to her latest hit about being stuck on an ex-boyfriend, “Back to You.”

The Scott Cudmore-directed retro-style video — which features Gomez, sporting bangs and a short bob, leaving a boring party with a love interest to steal a car — had fans questioning whether the singer was slyly referred to her own past relationships.

“So where are we going?” asks her blond beau in the clip, who bears a slight resemblance to ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, 24. The star then lists several seemingly random destinations: “Italy. France. Canada. Russia. Michigan.”

According to fans, the destinations may actually have significant meaning.

After going public with their relationship, Gomez, 26, and her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd, 28, were spotted vacationing in Italy together. The entertainer was also photographed supporting the Canadian star at one of his concerts in France.

Though she could also be referencing The Weeknd with Canada, most fans know that Bieber grew up in Ontario. And Gomez previously confirmed she had a short-lived romance with her former collaborator Zedd, 28, who was born in Russia.

As for Michigan, the singer may be reaching as far back as 2009, when she dated now 26-year-old Taylor Lautner (who was raised in Grand Rapids).