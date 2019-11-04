Selena Gomez Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 for the First Time with 'Lose You to Love Me'

Selena Gomez is sitting pretty at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

After releasing her emotional new single, “Lose You to Love Me,” on Oct. 23, the 27-year-old singer nabbed her first No. 1, which racked up 38.8 million streams in the U.S. in its first week of release, according to Billboard.

“My first number 1!! This song is so dear to my heart. I’ve been working so hard to make this album as honest and fun as possible while remaining vulnerable enough to share where I am in life,” Gomez wrote on Instagram in celebratino.

“I love you deeply and thank you so much for listening,” she continued. “I want to thank each and every person that was apart of this moment that I’ll never forget!”

The star first entered the Hot 100 as a teen in 2009 with her song “Tell Me Something I Don’t Know,” which peaked at No. 58, reports the outlet.

One day after dropping the raw ballad, Gomez followed up the song with an upbeat anthem titled “Look at Her Now.”

Image zoom Selena Gomez Steven Ferdman/Getty

The entertainer is set to perform at the 2019 American Music Awards later this month — her first live television performance in two years. The show will also mark the world television premiere of her new music.

RELATED: Selena Gomez to Sing New Music at the AMAs in First Live Television Performance in 2 Years

Opening up on Apple Music’s Beats 1’s New Music Daily with Zane Lowe, Gomez said she’s feeling more creatively fulfilled than ever after overcoming a difficult period in her life.

“I learned a lot from the last album and I wanted to take what I’ve learned and turn it into something even better,” she told Lowe. “I’m glad I did because this year everything kind of just started pouring out of me. I started saying things in a way that I’ve never been able to articulate them before, so it was actually exactly when it needed to happen.”

Gomez hasn’t confirmed the release date of her upcoming album, but the record will be her first solo album since 2015’s Revival.