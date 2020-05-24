Selena Gomez Gives Heartfelt Message to Graduating Students from Immigrant Families: 'You Matter'

"I'm a proud third-generation American-Mexican, and my family's journey and their sacrifices helped me get me to where I am today," Selena Gomez said

Selena Gomez is congratulating the class of 2020!

The singer, 27, gave a surprise commencement address during the #Immigrad 2020 Virtual Commencement, which was a national celebration of students from immigrant families and supporters of immigrant rights from hundreds of high school and college campuses.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a video message, Gomez shared a heartfelt message to the graduating students who were hosted by Define American, FWD.us, United We Dream, I Am An Immigrant and Golden Door Scholars.

"I know that this is a virtual ceremony, but it is very real. And it's very real to all the families and all of you and your communities. I want you guys to know that you matter. And that your experiences are a huge part of the American story," the star said.

"When my family came here from Mexico they set into motion my American story, as well as theirs. I'm a proud third-generation American-Mexican, and my family's journey and their sacrifices helped me get me to where I am today," Gomez said. "Mine is not a unique story. Each and every one of you has a similar tale of becoming an American."

Image zoom

Gomez added, "Regardless of where your family is from, regardless of your immigration status, you have taken action to earn an education, to make your families proud, and to open up your worlds. I'm sending all of my love to you guys today and congratulations, and I hope that you guys are set off to be everything that you want to be."

The Living Undocumented producer also recently made a special message to this year's graduates during the #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020 livestream.

"When people ask me what I would tell my younger self, I always said, 'Go ahead and do it.' You all have worked incredibly hard to get to this point and I know it's not exactly how you imagined your graduation to look like," Gomez said in a video filmed from her home. "I want to say it's okay not to know what to do with the rest of your life. It's a journey to find your direction or your passions, so don't get frustrated by the mistakes and setbacks as they happen to all of us."

"The amazing Oprah, like she said, you don't become what you want not, you become what you believe. I think that really resonates as if you don't believe in yourself, don't expect others to believe in your abilities," Gomez advised.

"Hopefully, you know, when large gatherings are allowed, everybody can get together and celebrate your important achievement. But until then stay safe, stay connected with your friends and loved ones, and congratulations for this milestone," she said.

Since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic in March, many have been finding creative ways to celebrate momentous occasions like birthdays, weddings and baby showers while keeping with current safety measures. Graduation season has been altered as students and their families have marked their achievements online through virtual ceremonies, commencement speeches and at-home celebrations.